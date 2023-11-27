Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Jokowi Give Permit Extension for Freeport's Shares

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

image-gnews
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -  The divestment of Freeport Indonesia's shares has entered a new phase. Freeport McMoran, the owner of 48.8 percent of Freeport Indonesia's shares, is finally willing to sell back the 10 percent stake it holds to a national company. This is a sign that domestic entities will be increasingly dominant in the ranks of Freeport Indonesia's shareholders.

The agreement emerged during a meeting between President Joko Widodo and Freeport McMoran Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson in Washington D.C., United States, on November 13. At that time, Jokowi and Adkerson discussed the continuation of Freeport Indonesia's business, which holds a special mining business license (IUPK) until 2041. 

Baca Juga:

Gantikan Firli Bahuri, Nawawi Pomolango Sampaikan Poin-Poin Prioritas Pimpinan KPK

According to some information, three things were agreed upon during the meeting. The first is the release of an additional 10 percent of shares to Mind Id as a national entity in the ranks of Freeport Indonesia shareholders. When this happens, Mind Id will control 61.2 percent of the shares. This share release is a continuation of the divestment that took place in 2018.

The second agreement is that the government wants to extend Freeport's IUPK for 20 years. If this happens, Freeport Indonesia will have an IUPK until 2061. 

The third agreement is the construction of a copper processing smelter in West Papua. However, this agreement is questionable considering that there are potential violations of the rules. In addition, there are allegations of ethical violations because Jokowi makes an agreement that should have been the authority of another president. 

Baca Juga:

Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Pemerintah Seperti Orde Baru

What is the full story? Read the November 27, 2023 edition of Tempo English weekly.

Readers, in this edition, we also write reports on the mutual attacks between the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Police after Jakarta Police named KPK Chair Firli Bahuri as a suspect of an extortion case involving former minister of agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Syahrul is also a suspect in an extortion case towards his subordinates. 

We also present other reports and one of them is the pressures and intimidations experienced by the presidential candidates team before the election.  

Enjoy reading..

Bagja Hidayat

Executive Editor of Tempo

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

**

Freeport Divestment

The Indonesian government promises to extend Freeport’s permit if the company releases more shares. A premature extension of the permit would violate regulation.

Freeport Indonesia’s Smelter Project

Freeport Indonesia is pressured to finish the smelter project in Gresik. The project is behind schedule despite the company already obtained the export permit for concentrate.

Freeport’s Contribution to the State

Freeport aims for an increase in dividend payments. The addition of shares promises control over operations and benefits for the state.

Wolbachia Mosquitoes and Monkeypox Outbreak

Balinese people refuse the lab-grown Wolbachia mosquitoes designed to prevent dengue fever outbreaks. Meanwhile, there is no evidence that the monkeypox spread is accelerating.

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Risiko gagal bayar surat utang Waskita Karya tak hanya menjerat dana pensiun. Perusahaan asuransi, institusi keuangan, sampai reksa dana juga terancam.
JokowiFreeport

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Gantikan Firli Bahuri, Nawawi Pomolango Sampaikan Poin-Poin Prioritas Pimpinan KPK

1 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo saat melantik Nawawi Pomolango sebagai Ketua KPK sementara di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Senin 27 November 2023. Nawawi menggantikan Firli Bahuri yang diberhentikan sementara usai jadi tersangka kasus pemerasan. Nawawi adalah Wakil Ketua KPK yang telah menjabat sejak 2019. Kala itu, ia lolos menjadi pimpinan KPK setelah mengumpulkan 50 suara dalam voting yang digelar Komisi III DPR RI. TEMPO/Subekti.
Gantikan Firli Bahuri, Nawawi Pomolango Sampaikan Poin-Poin Prioritas Pimpinan KPK

Nawawi Pomolango berjanji akan mengembalikan marwah KPK dan meningkatkan sistem anti korupsi di pemerintahan.


Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Pemerintah Seperti Orde Baru

2 jam lalu

Ketua Umum Partai Demokrasi Indonesia Perjuangan, Megawati Soekarnoputri, memberikan sambutan di Rakornas Organ Relawan Ganjar-Mahfud di Jiexpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Senin, 27 November 2023. Foto: TPN Ganjar-Mahfud
Megawati Soekarnoputri Sebut Pemerintah Seperti Orde Baru

Megawati Soekarnoputri merasa dirinya mendapatkan ketidakadilan dan tidak dihormati.


Jokowi Beri Izin Mahfud Md dan Prabowo Cuti Kampanye untuk Pilpres 2024

3 jam lalu

Tiga pasangan capres dan cawapres, Anies - Muhaimin, Prabowo - Gibran, dan Ganjar - Mahfud, menghadiri pengundian nomor urut capres dan cawapres dalam Pilpres 2024, pada Selasa, 14 November 2023. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Jokowi Beri Izin Mahfud Md dan Prabowo Cuti Kampanye untuk Pilpres 2024

Presiden Jokowi telah mengizinkan kedua menterinya yang ikut Pilpres 2024 yaitu Mahfud Md dan Prabowo Subianto untuk cuti kampanye.


Anies Baswedan Kritik IKN, Kubu Prabowo-Gibran dan Ganjar-Mahfud Kompak Bela Program Jokowi Ini

4 jam lalu

Presiden Joko Widodo dan para menteri Kabinet Indonesia Maju melanjutkan kegiatan di IKN, Kabupaten Penajam Paser Utara, Kalimantan Timur, Jumat, 3 November 2023. Pada hari ketiga ini, Jokowi dijadwalkan menghadiri Festival Harmoni Budaya Nusantara dan Festival Danau Ehau. Foto: Biro Pers Sekretariat Presiden
Anies Baswedan Kritik IKN, Kubu Prabowo-Gibran dan Ganjar-Mahfud Kompak Bela Program Jokowi Ini

Anies Baswedan mengkritik IKN bakal menciptakan ketimpangan baru. Kubu Prabowo-Gibran dan Ganjar-Mahfud kompak bela program Jokowi itu.


Bahlil Lahadalia Klaim Jokowi Tak Buat Arahan Menangkan Prabowo-Gibran

4 jam lalu

Bakal Calon Wakil Presiden dari Koalisi Indonesia Maju (KIM) Gibran Rakabuming Raka (tengah) menerima berkas dukungan dari Ketua Umum DPP Repnas Anggawira (ketiga kanan), Dewan Pembina Repnas Bahlil Lahadalia (ketiga kiri) saat Deklarasi Relawan Pengusaha Muda Nasional (Repnas) di Kawasan SCBD, Jakarta, Minggu, 12 November 2023. TEMPO/M Taufan Rengganis
Bahlil Lahadalia Klaim Jokowi Tak Buat Arahan Menangkan Prabowo-Gibran

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia mengklaim tak ada arahan khusus dari Presiden Jokowi untuk memenangkan Prabowo dan Gibran di Pilpres 2024.


Anies Baswedan Kritik IKN, Bahlil Lahadalia: PKB Dulu Setuju, yang Konsisten Aja Lah

5 jam lalu

Calon presiden nomor urut satu Anies Baswedan memberikan sambutan saat menghadiri acara Temu Kadang dan Deklarasi Pemilu 2024 Damai Persaudaraan Setia Hati Terate (PSHT) di Stadion Wilis, Kota Madiun, Jawa Timur, Minggu 26 November 2023. Kegiatan yang menurut panitia dihadiri 30.000 pesilat PSHT dari sejumlah daerah di Jawa Timur tersebut juga dihadiri Ketua Umum PSHT R Moerdjoko, Ketua Dewan Pusat PSHT Issoebijantoro, Ketua Dewan Pembina PSHT H. AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, dan sejumlah pengurus dan ketua cabang PSHT di Jawa Timur dengan tujuan untuk menjaga netralitas PSHT dari semua bentuk politik praktis guna mewujudkan Pemilu 2024 berlangsung damai. ANTARA FOTO/Siswowidodo
Anies Baswedan Kritik IKN, Bahlil Lahadalia: PKB Dulu Setuju, yang Konsisten Aja Lah

Menteri Investasi Bahlil Lahadalia menanggapi kritikan Anies Baswedan soal proyek pembangunan IKN.


Masa Kampanye Dimulai Besok, Ganjar Pranowo Sebut Mahfud Md Belum Dapat Izin Cuti dari Jokowi

5 jam lalu

Cawapres nomor urut tiga Mahfud MD (kiri) bersama Ketua Tim Pemenangan Nasional (TPN) pasangan Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, Arsjad Rasjid (tengah) dan Ketua Partai Hanura Oesman Sapta Odang (kanan) menyapa masyarakat pada acara senam dan jalan sehat Partai Hanura di Alun-Alun Kapuas, Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat, Minggu 26 November 2023. Mahfud MD melakukan safari politik di Pontianak untuk menyapa masyarakat setempat menjelang masa kampanye Pemilu 2024. ANTARA FOTO/Jessica Wuysang
Masa Kampanye Dimulai Besok, Ganjar Pranowo Sebut Mahfud Md Belum Dapat Izin Cuti dari Jokowi

Ganjar Pranowo menyatakan dirinya dan Mahfud Md sudah membagi tugas untuk kampanye. Akan tetapi Mahfud terkendala izin cuti dari Jokowi.


Nawawi Pomolango dan Suhartoyo Gantikan Ketua KPK dan Ketua MK Bermasalah, Ini Profilnya

6 jam lalu

Nawawi Pomolango saat dilantik sebagai Ketua KPK sementara oleh Presiden Joko Widodo di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Senin 27 November 2023. Nawawi menggantikan Firli Bahuri yang diberhentikan sementara usai menjadi tersangka kasus pemerasan. Nawawi adalah Wakil Ketua KPK yang telah menjabat sejak 2019. Kala itu, ia lolos menjadi pimpinan KPK setelah mengumpulkan 50 suara dalam voting yang digelar Komisi III DPR RI. TEMPO/Subekti.
Nawawi Pomolango dan Suhartoyo Gantikan Ketua KPK dan Ketua MK Bermasalah, Ini Profilnya

Dalam sebulan, 2 lembaga hukum KPK dan MK ganti ketua. Nawawi Pomolango jadi Ketua KPK sementara dan Suhartoyo gantikan Anwar Usman sebagai Ketua MK.


Ketua KPU ke Pasangan Capres-Cawapres: Semua Bersahabat

6 jam lalu

Ketiga pasangan calon presiden dan wakil presiden peserta Pilpres 2024 menghadiri kegiatan Deklarasi Pemilu Damai di Gedung Komisi Pemilihan Umum (KPU), Menteng, Jakarta Pusat pada Senin, 27 November 2023. TEMPO/Sultan Abdurrahman
Ketua KPU ke Pasangan Capres-Cawapres: Semua Bersahabat

Ketua KPU Hasyim Asyari mengatakan semua capres-cawapres di Pilpres 2024 ini saling bersahabat dan berteman serta aktif di pemerintahan.


ICW Berharap Nawawi Pomolango Bisa Kerja Kolektif Kolegial di KPK

6 jam lalu

Nawawi Pomolango mengucap sumpah jabatan saat dilantik sebagai Ketua KPK sementara oleh Presiden Joko Widodo di Istana Negara, Jakarta, Senin 27 November 2023. Nawawi menggantikan Firli Bahuri yang diberhentikan sementara usai menjadi tersangka kasus pemerasan. Nawawi adalah Wakil Ketua KPK yang telah menjabat sejak 2019. Kala itu, ia lolos menjadi pimpinan KPK setelah mengumpulkan 50 suara dalam voting yang digelar Komisi III DPR RI. TEMPO/Subekti.
ICW Berharap Nawawi Pomolango Bisa Kerja Kolektif Kolegial di KPK

ICW berharap Ketua KPK sementara Nawawi Pomolango mampu mengubah citra KPK yang selama ini telanjur mendapatkan stigma negatif dari masyarakat.