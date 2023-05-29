Towering Corruption Involved Political Party Figures

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - COMMUNICATION and Informatics Minister Johnny Plate has been implicated in alleged corruption related to the construction of base transceiver station (BTS) towers, causing a state loss of Rp8.03 trillion. Several political party figures from various parties and prominent businessmen are suspected to be involved in the construction of these towers in 4,200 villages across Indonesia, with an estimated cost of around Rp11 trillion. Who are these individuals? Is this case being used for political pressure to support a certain presidential candidate for 2024?

NATIONAL

The Omnibus Health Law

THE discussion of the Health Bill in the House of Representatives (DPR) lacks transparency. The deliberation takes place in a hotel instead of the DPR building. Several groups express concerns about inserted articles, including one concerning tobacco.

ECONOMY

The Attack of the Sharia Bank

THE services of Bank Syariah Indonesia were disrupted for five days due to a cyberattack. The bank is currently conducting forensic audits to investigate the issue. Outdated computers and obsolete antivirus software are suspected to be the root cause of the problem.

ENVIRONMENT

The Best Forest Guardians

THE Washington Post has named the Kajang tribe as the world’s best indigenous forest guardians. This tribe protects a 530-hectare primary forest called Tana Toa, the oldest land, in Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, with their customary values. They face a threat from the expansion of plantation companies.