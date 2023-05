Soeharto's Authoritarianism Gone, but the Old Character Persist after 25 Years Reformasi

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - ACTIVISTS toppled President Soeharto in May 1998. They received support from pro-democracy groups. Now they have become politicians, commissioners of state-owned enterprises, and officials at the State Palace. There are also those who continue to advocate for farmers and human rights victims. Why does the authoritarian character persist after 25 years?

LAW

Police Officer’s Dark Warehouse

ADJUTANT Comr. Achiruddin Hasibuan of the North Sumatra Regional Police is suspected of money laundering through an illegal fuel storage warehouse. Why hasn’t his network been exposed?

SPORTS

Finally, the Gold Medal

THE Indonesian soccer team finally won the gold medal at the SEA Games after more than three decades of failed attempts. What strategies and tactics did coach Indra Sjafri employ to lead his team to victory over Thailand, the dominant gold medalist?

ECONOMY

Java 1 Power Plant Delays

NUMEROUS problems are undermining the Java 1 Gas-Steam Power Plant project. Its completion deadline remains uncertain. Why is there even a plan to expand this project?