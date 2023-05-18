Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Jokowi and Surya Paloh No Longer Close Friend ahead the Presidential Election

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - They used to be like brothers. Now the relationship between NasDem General Chair Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo is at a crossroads. It is certain that Jokowi will not support Anies Baswedan, the presidential candidate that NasDem has long backed.

Jokowi did not invite Surya Paloh to a meeting of the parties supporting his government. Surya has even given media interviews on the cooling of his relationship with Jokowi. Last week, we met with Surya Paloh at his office. He told us about his plan to become an opponent of Jokowi.

The differences over the support of presidential candidates in the 2024 elections do not stop there. A number of NasDem politicians have claimed that after the declaration of support for Anies Baswedan running for the presidency back in October 2022, several of Surya Paloh’s business ventures came to a halt, and even face the threat of vanishing. A number of parties supporting Jokowi are also trying to break up the Coalition of Change for Unity by lobbying the Democrat Party and the Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) to end their association with NasDem.

It is not yet certain that Anies Baswedan will be able to run for the presidency. The coalition of NasDem, the Democrat and the PKS is not solid. They are still arguing over who will be the running mate for Anies. This squabbling could break up the coalition supporting Anies.

The battle for power in the run up to the presidential election is heating up. Is this beneficial for the people? Read about the parting of ways between Surya Paloh and Jokowi and developments in the coalition supporting Anies Baswedan in this week’s Tempo English cover story.

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

-------

 

COVER STORY

The Ups and Downs of the Relationship between Surya Paloh and Jokowi

Surya Paloh and Jokowi have known each other for more than a decade period. Jokowi has repeatedly given Surya special treatment.

Are Surya Paloh’s Businesses being Disrupted?

The decision by NasDem to nominate Anies Baswedan has become a boomerang. Surya Paloh’s businesses have been disrupted.

Who are Anies Baswedan’s Possible Running Mates?

The coalition supporting Anies Baswedan has continued to make no progress over the question of the running mate. Anies is using a special strategy in East Java and Central Java.

OPINION

Surya, Jokowi and Politics without the People

The relationship between Surya Paloh and Jokowi is not good for the people. It would be better for NasDem to immediately leave the coalition supporting the government.

INTERVIEW

Surya Paloh, General Chair of Nasdem Party: I’m Ready to be the Opposition

He speaks plainly about his relationship with Jokowi. But he still seems to have doubts and to be hiding something.

LAW

Where did the Bribe for the Supreme Court Secretary Come from?

The KPK has named Supreme Court Secretary Hasbi Hasan a suspect. What was his role?

ECONOMY

Missing Promised Subsidy

The government’s promised one-price cooking oil subsidy has not been paid, thanks to late verification and differences opinion.

Unappealing Palm Oil DMO

The government again revises its domestic market obligation regulation. It has been ineffective in guaranteeing the supply of cheap cooking oil.

ASEAN & BEYOND

Quiet Diplomacy for Myanmar

Indonesia uses a quiet diplomacy approach in dealing with the Myanmar crisis. It requires more open and real diplomacy.

Interview with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim believes it is time for ASEAN to replace the five points of its consensus in dealing with the crisis in Myanmar.

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.



