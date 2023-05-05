Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Behind Ganjar Pranowo 's Nomination as PDIP Presidential Candidate

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Megawati Sukarnoputri finally chose Ganjar Pranowo. The General Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP ended any chance of her daughter, Puan Maharani, from becoming a presidential candidate. On April 21, after deliberating behind closed doors at the Batutulis Palace, Megawati announced Ganjar, the current Governor of Central Java, as their party’s presidential candidate.

All last week Tempo reporters met with PDI-P officials familiar with how Ganjar came to be chosen. We learned from them that Megawati had actually chosen their presidential candidate early in the year. In order to avoid any upheaval inside the party, Megawati waited for the right time to announce her decision.

Why did Megawati chose Ganjar over Puan? Those sources said that she took several matters into consideration. One of them was public perception regarding female presidential candidates. Ganjar, who has a high electability based on a number of polls, was deemed to have demonstrated his loyalty to the party.

Ganjar’s nomination has had an impact on political party coalitions. The United Development Party (PPP), which is in the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), joined in nominating Ganjar. The National Mandate Party (PAN) plans on doing the same. Only the Golkar Party has not made its decision. Prabowo Subianto still wants to make a third bid as a presidential candidate.

President Joko Widodo was involved with Ganjar’s nomination. It is an open secret that Jokowi supports Ganjar and Prabowo as presidential candidates. If one of them is elected, Jokowi could overlook or even overshadow their administration.

Follow the story behind Ganjar Pranowo’s nomination and the future of possible political coalitions in this week’s cover story of Tempo English. Happy reading.

Stefanus Pramono

Executive Editor

COVER STORY

How Did Megawati Quietly Go About Selecting Ganjar as a Presidential Candidate?

Before Megawati announced PDI-P’s presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo had quietly been brought to the Batutulis Palace. Why didn’t she choose Puan Maharani?

Coalition Shakeup After Ganjar Pranowo’s Nomination

Ganjar Pranowo’s nomination as a presidential candidate has shaken up a coalition of political parties. Some of them could go in another direction.

After Ganjar Pranowo Became a Presidential Candidate

Prabowo Subianto still insists on becoming a presidential candidate. Why is he reluctant to become Ganjar’s vice-presidential running mate?

A Presidential Candidate in the Grip of the Oligarchy

Ganjar Pranowo could be shackled by his supporting party. The ‘horse trading’ politics which marked Jokowi’s era could be repeated.

ECONOMY

Smuggling Steel Coil at a Bonded Warehouse

Three companies are suspected of smuggling steel coil. A possible attempt to profit from tax evasion.

 

LAW

Multiple Reports Filed Against Firli Bahuri

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri is facing a number of formal complaints. His former subordinates are helping him fight back.

Firli Bahuri and the KPK’s Supervisory Board

The KPK has regressed under Firli Bahuri’s leadership. It is difficult to hope for improvement.

Di Balik Pencalonan Ganjar Pranowo

Di Balik Pencalonan Ganjar Pranowo

Megawati Soekarnoputri akhirnya menjatuhkan pilihan pada Ganjar Pranowo. Penunjukan Ganjar berdampak pada koalisi partai politik.