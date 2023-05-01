Ganjar Pranowo Chosen as Presidential Candidate of PDIP

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - INSTEAD of Puan Maharani or Prabowo Subianto, Megawati Soekarnoputri chose Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDIP on Kartini Day, April 21, or a day before the Idul Fitri, the end of the fasting month celebration. This decision changes the constellation of party coalitions ahead of the 2024 elections. Prabowo Subianto and Gerindra Party officials, who are disappointed, are preparing to compete against Ganjar. Will they reject President Jokowi’s scenario to pair Prabowo with Ganjar?

LAW

Smuggling Steel

X

THREE companies are suspected of smuggling iron and steel in the form of coils in early March. The companies owned by Indonesian, Chinese, and Malaysian nationals use the modus operandi of replacing steel rolls with wooden planks and storing them in a warehouse in the bonded logistics center.

ECONOMY

The Nickel Rush

SEVERAL multinational companies are flocking into the nickel industry business chain in Indonesia. Until when will the nickel business last?

ENVIRONMENT

Disasters on Small Islands

INSTEAD of preparing mitigation for small islands that are at risk of sinking due to natural disasters and abrasion, the government allows industries to dredge sand from the beaches and waters around them. Sea sand mining damages the environment and causes suffering to fishermen.