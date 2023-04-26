Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Tourism Troubles in Bali

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -FOREIGN tourists are flooding Bali after the easing of Covid-19 pandemic regulations in Indonesia. Their countries of origin are also more varied, particularly from Eastern Europe. In addition to bringing in foreign exchange, the surge in tourism has caused a number of social problems. Many legal cases, immigration violations, and social issues involving foreign tourists have arisen. Some are also taking advantage of business opportunities on the Island of the Gods. Why are we not ready to welcome them?

Forum Anak di Denpasar Kumpulkan 10 ribu Puntung Rokok dalam 1 Jam

Uncertain Election System

SEVERAL political parties are having difficulty filling their list of legislative candidates due to uncertainty over the election system that will be used in the 2024 General Elections. Prospective legislators are waiting for the Constitutional Court’s decision on whether the election system will be open or closed.

Banjir Turis Asing di Bali, Marak Problem Sosial

Fake East Timor Veterans

THE Regional Leadership Council of the Indonesian Veteran Legion in East Nusa Tenggara discovers thousands of fake veterans. They claim to have fought in East Timor. There are even some who are running for office. 

Sharia Capital from the Middle East

THE government is searching for new business partners for Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI). Two state-owned banks that are shareholders of BSI, namely Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), are being asked to leave. Who will replace them?



