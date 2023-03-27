Pencarian Terpopuler

Eddy Hiariej and Nickel Bribery Scandal

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - DEPUTY Justice and Human Rights Minister Eddy Hiariej is suspected of getting involved in the dispute of a nickel company, Citra Lampia Mandiri. Through his close associates, Eddy Hiariej allegedly received billions of rupiah and obtained shares and commissioner seats. The case not only involves the criminal law professor from UGM but also officials and big names such as tycoon Haji Isam, former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham, and Chief of the National Police Criminal Investigation Department Comr. Gen. Agus Andrianto. How much nickel money is being contested?

Whispers at the Constitutional Court

THE Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court only issued a written reprimand to Justice Guntur Hamzah even though he was found to have proposed changes to the content of the Constitutional Court’s judicial review ruling.

Crypto Exchange Delayed

THE Ombudsman considers that the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) abuses its authority in issuing a license for a cryptocurrency exchange for Digital Futures Exchange (DFX). Bappebti is considered slow in processing the application. In the midst of the complaint process, DFX’s competitor, Bursa Komoditi Nusantara, submitted a similar license application. Once again, Boy Thohir’s name is involved.



