After Pertamina Fuel Storage at Plumpang Caught on Fire

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -On the night of Friday, March 3, 2023, a conflagration engulfed hundreds of homes in Tanah Merah, a densely populated area in Rawa Badak Selatan area in North Jakarta. At least 20 people were killed, and dozens were injured. Hundreds of people were forced to flee after their homes were turned into ashes.

The fire came from Pertamina’s Plumpang Depot, a fuel storage facility only a few tens of meters away. The tragedy is believed to have started from a leaking pipe. As of a week after the fire, the investigation was still proceeding. There has still been no official explanation of the origins of the blaze that led to the disaster at Tanah Merah.

The government has drawn up a series of plans to stop a recurrence of this kind of incident, because there was a similar fire at the depot in 2009. Instead of coming to an agreement, the government is divided. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Minister for State Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir have come up with a plan to move the fuel facility. However, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said that it is local people who should move.

X

In the middle of this debate, there is a plan to build a new depot on reclaimed land in Kalibaru, North Jakarta, that had been set aside for a port owned by Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo). However, the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that there are indications that using this land would result in a financial loss for the state.

We obtained exclusive information about the time leading up to the fire. There are indications that it was no ordinary fire. The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) is also investigating the incident. What actually happened? Who would benefit from the government’s plan to relocate the Plumpang Depot? Enjoy the magazine.

Fery Firmansyah

Managing Editor

The Burning Issue of Plumpang

The government is divided over the plan to move the Plumpang Depot. Why is there an option to relocate it to problematic reclaimed land?

Finding the Cause of the Fire

The events leading up to the huge fire at Tanah Merah. Is it true there are allegations of negligence?

A Bleak Story from Tanah Merah

Depressing stories about the people of Tanah Merah. Living on dangerous land, facing the possibility of eviction at any time.

OPINION

Populism that Burned the Plumpang Depot

What should be done with the Plumpang Depot. Who should move?

MARKET PULSE

Karya SOEs’ Debt Problems Early Warning

How serious is the danger of SOEs’ debt?

NATIONAL

The Elections Postponement Pretext

Talks about postponing the 2024 General Elections have re-emerged. How does that happen?

An Unpopular Verdict

Political parties are rejecting the Central Jakarta District Court verdict to postpone the 2024 General Elections.

LAW

Crazy Fines for the Crazy Rich

The customs directorate-general is pursuing the fine of nine luxury cars belonging to Rudy Salim. It leads to a police report.

Interview with Rudy Salim

The customs directorate-general detains nine luxury cars belonging to Rudy Salim because he refuses to pay the fines.