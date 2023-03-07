Pencarian Terpopuler

Wallowing in Wealth of Tax Official

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE finance ministry inspectorate-general and the Corruption Eradication Commission collaborate to investigate the wealth of tax directorate-general official Rafael Alun Trisambodo. Six companies owned by him are suspected to have been used as a tool to launder his exceptional wealth. His assets hit the spotlight due to a case of assault committed by his son. What is the modus operandi of tax officials in accumulating extraordinary wealth?

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

AT least 29 finance ministry employees have been marked in red, which means they have suspicious wealth, including Rafael Alun Trisambodo. Investigation by the ministry’s inspectorate-general has not yet found evidence of embezzlement.

The Fate of the Domestic Workers Bill

THE Domestic Workers Protection Bill has been stuck in parliament for nearly 19 years. There is now a strong push to pass it. Why do political parties refuse to ratify it?

A New Tradition for the Central Bank Governor

FINANCE Minister Sri Mulyani was once a strong candidate to fill the position of Bank Indonesia governor after Perry Warjiyo’s term ends in May. But instead, President Joko Widodo decides to nominate Perry for a second term.



Wealth Tax

