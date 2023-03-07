Wallowing in Wealth of Tax Official

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE finance ministry inspectorate-general and the Corruption Eradication Commission collaborate to investigate the wealth of tax directorate-general official Rafael Alun Trisambodo. Six companies owned by him are suspected to have been used as a tool to launder his exceptional wealth. His assets hit the spotlight due to a case of assault committed by his son. What is the modus operandi of tax officials in accumulating extraordinary wealth?

INTERVIEW

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

X

AT least 29 finance ministry employees have been marked in red, which means they have suspicious wealth, including Rafael Alun Trisambodo. Investigation by the ministry’s inspectorate-general has not yet found evidence of embezzlement.

NATIONAL

Baca Juga: BRI Kembali Raih Best Priority Banking

The Fate of the Domestic Workers Bill

THE Domestic Workers Protection Bill has been stuck in parliament for nearly 19 years. There is now a strong push to pass it. Why do political parties refuse to ratify it?

ECONOMY

A New Tradition for the Central Bank Governor

FINANCE Minister Sri Mulyani was once a strong candidate to fill the position of Bank Indonesia governor after Perry Warjiyo’s term ends in May. But instead, President Joko Widodo decides to nominate Perry for a second term.