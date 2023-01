Jokowi's Next Reshuffle: Ministers from Nasdem

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - PRESIDENT Joko Widodo’s relationship with NasDem deteriorated after the party’s chairman, Surya Paloh, announced former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as his 2024 presidential candidate. The rift spread to the Indonesia Onward Cabinet. Rumors circulated that Jokowi would remove three ministers from NasDem in an impending cabinet reshuffle. Some have been summoned to the Palace, others have had their policies investigated for corruption. Politics and power are increasingly becoming the commander in state affairs, not work, work, work.

LAW

Cleaning Up Nickel Mining

X

FOUR days after the illegal nickel mining edition was published in Tempo magazine, a joint team came to the Mandiodo Block in Southeast Sulawesi. The nickel mining center, which is usually crowded with workers, was deserted that day.

ECONOMY

Rice Mafia

THE rice market operation at the Cipinang Market, East Jakarta, was stopped due to suspected mafia activities. Bulog detected a group traders selling cheap rice at premium prices.

ENVIRONMENT

Agrarian Conflict Anomaly

THE Covid-19 pandemic has not prevented agrarian conflicts between plantation, forestry, infrastructure companies and communities. There is lack of confidence in government’s agrarian reform agenda.