Omnibus Health Law Facilitate Foreign Investment

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE House of Representatives and the government are deliberating on the national health system bill. The omnibus Health Law will abolish dozens of health-related regulations. Why do medical and health professional organizations reject it? Is it true that the aim of the law is to facilitate foreign investment in the health sector and open the door for foreign doctors to practice here?

LAW

Police Case Mafia

THE KPK is investigating allegations of bribery in the handling of cases in the National Police that implicate Adj. Comr. Bambang Kayun. He is suspected of brokering a case handled by the Criminal Investigation Department and receives tens of billions of rupiah. Who is his backer?

ECONOMY

TV Industry After the Digital Broadcasts

THE migration of analog television broadcasts to digital was intended to open up space for more players. In fact, large groups still dominate this sector. What is the new competitive map of the television business now?

ENVIRONMENT

Not a Law to Save the Environment

THE Job Creation Perpu has the potential to damage the environment. Articles of the Job Creation Law that threaten environmental sustainability are maintained. How can the regulations derived from the law continue to run and endanger the environment and forest communities?



Omnibus Health



Outcry over the Omnibus Perpu

4 hari lalu

Outcry over the Omnibus Perpu

At the end of 2022, President Joko Widodo issued Perpu on Job Creation or Omnibus.


Perpu Omnibus Hocus-Pocus

7 hari lalu

Perpu Omnibus Hocus-Pocus

The requirement for the issuance of a Perpu is a compelling emergency. What is the urgency today that forces the government to issue Perpu Omnibus?


Debus Omnibus

9 hari lalu

Debus Omnibus

Peraturan Pemerintah Pengganti UU (Perpu) Cipta Kerja menghidupkan kembali omnibus law yang inkonstitusional bersyarat.


Sah Jadi Peserta Pemilu, Partai Buruh Langsung Demonstrasi di Kantor Gubernur Jateng

32 hari lalu

Sah Jadi Peserta Pemilu, Partai Buruh Langsung Demonstrasi di Kantor Gubernur Jateng

Demonstrasi digelar setelah Partai Buruh disahkan menjadi peserta Pemilihan Umum 2024 dengan nomor urut 6.


Partai Buruh Daftarkan Judicial Review UU PPP ke MK Hari Ini

27 Juni 2022

Partai Buruh Daftarkan Judicial Review UU PPP ke MK Hari Ini

Partai Buruh akan mendaftarkan judicial review atas revisi UU PPP ke Mahkamah Konstitusi hari ini.


Jokowi Resmi Teken UU PPP yang Mengatur Metode Omnibus

20 Juni 2022

Jokowi Resmi Teken UU PPP yang Mengatur Metode Omnibus

Jokowi meneken UU No 13 Tahun 2022 tentang Perubahan Kedua atas UU No 12 Tahun 2011 tentang Pembentukan Peraturan Perundang-Undangan (UU PPP)


DPR Tunda Pengesahan RUU PPP yang Mengatur Metode Omnibus

14 April 2022

DPR Tunda Pengesahan RUU PPP yang Mengatur Metode Omnibus

DPR menyatakan RUU PPP belum bisa disahkan karena alasan administrasi.


DPR Bakal Kebut Pembahasan Revisi UU PPP, Target Selesai dalam Sepekan

8 April 2022

DPR Bakal Kebut Pembahasan Revisi UU PPP, Target Selesai dalam Sepekan

Pakar menilai DPR memaksakan perubahan UU PPP demi melegitimasi UU Cipta Kerja yang dinyatakan inkonstitusional bersyarat oleh MK.


PKS Bilang Proses Pembuatan RUU PPP Ugal-ugalan

9 Februari 2022

PKS Bilang Proses Pembuatan RUU PPP Ugal-ugalan

PKS menilai proses pembuatan RUU PPP ugal-ugalan. Mirip UU UKN.


Akal Bulus Selamatkan Omnibus

9 Februari 2022

Akal Bulus Selamatkan Omnibus

Gerilya DPR selamatkan omnibus law. DPR akan menggelar diskusi di empat kota untuk mendapat legitimasi revisi UU PPP.