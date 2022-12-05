Pencarian Terpopuler

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
BERLANGGANAN

Why Erick Thohir Eyeing PSSI Chairman?

Reporter

Editor

Hotma Radja Siregar


TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE Kanjuruhan tragedy prompts the restructuring of Indonesian Soccer Association (PSSI). Although only supported by two votes, the PSSI extraordinary congress would be held in February next year. The current chairman is prepared to defend his position. Consequently, the PSSI becomes an arena for important figures to fight for the top spot. Among them are State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and the General Chairman of the United Indonesia Party Hary Tanoesoedibjo. If in Qatar we celebrate a soccer competition, in Jakarta there is a contest to find support. Why does the PSSI chairmanship become a bone of contention? There is a big business pie, opportunities for political support, and power.

ECONOMY

Rice Mismanagement

THE agriculture ministry and State Logistics Agency again disagree on rice data. According to the ministry, rice stocks are sufficient. State Logistics Agency claims there is not enough supply, it must resort to import.. What is behind the fuss?

ENVIRONMENT

The Recognition of Papuan Customary Forests

SEVEN indigenous forests in Papua officially have a status as customary forests. This designation is the first time, both for Papua and West Papua areas. How is the process?

INTERLUDE

Ulemas Decree on Women’s Rights Protection

THE Indonesian Women Ulema Congress (KUPI) has ended. The female ulemas discussed various crucial issues, such as gender equality, justice for women, and discriminations against women. How to implement their recommendations?



Erick ThohirPSSI



Rekomendasi Berita

    Berita tidak ada

Erick Thohir Sebut Utang Garuda Turun 50 Persen: Tahun Depan Bisa Tambah Pesawat

2 jam lalu

Erick Thohir Sebut Utang Garuda Turun 50 Persen: Tahun Depan Bisa Tambah Pesawat

Menteri Badan Usaha Milik Negara (BUMN) Erick Thohir mengatakan setelah restrukturisasi, utang PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk kini telah berkurang hampir 50 persen.


Diduetkan dengan Ganjar Pranowo, Erick Thohir: Saya Bukan Orang Partai

3 jam lalu

Diduetkan dengan Ganjar Pranowo, Erick Thohir: Saya Bukan Orang Partai

Erick Thohir merespon isu soal dirinya akan disandingkan dengan Ganjar Pranowo oleh Partai Amanat Nasional dalam Pilpres 2024.


Menkopolhukam: Pemerintah Izinkan BRI Liga 1 Kembali Bergulir Tanpa Penonton

3 jam lalu

Menkopolhukam: Pemerintah Izinkan BRI Liga 1 Kembali Bergulir Tanpa Penonton

Pemerintah memberikan izin kompetisi BRI Liga 1 kembali bergulir, namun tak boleh ada penonton yang hadir di stadion.


Jokowi Hadiri Langsung Kumbokarnan Pernikahan Kaesang Pangarep - Erina Gudono di Solo

1 hari lalu

Jokowi Hadiri Langsung Kumbokarnan Pernikahan Kaesang Pangarep - Erina Gudono di Solo

Jokowi ditemani Iriana Jokowi menghadiri kumbokarnan yang juga diikuti Menteri Koordinator Bidang Kemaritiman dan Investasi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.


Gerilya Berebut PSSI

1 hari lalu

Gerilya Berebut PSSI

Tragedi Kanjuruhan mendorong restrukturisasi PSSI. Mengapa Ketua PSSI jadi rebutan?


Diusulkan Maju ke Bursa Calon Ketua Umum PSSI, Begini Tangapan Erick Thohir

1 hari lalu

Diusulkan Maju ke Bursa Calon Ketua Umum PSSI, Begini Tangapan Erick Thohir

Nama Erick Thohir mulai mencuat sebagai salah satu tokoh yang bakal didorong maju ke bursa calon ketua umum PSSI.


Erick Thohir: PSSI Harus Dibongkar Total

1 hari lalu

Erick Thohir: PSSI Harus Dibongkar Total

Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir mengatakan bahwa PSSI harus dibongkar total demi menciptakan ekosistem sepak bola Indonesia yang lebih baik.


Pertimbangkan Duet Ganjar-Erick Thohir, PAN: Pasangan Sempurna

2 hari lalu

Pertimbangkan Duet Ganjar-Erick Thohir, PAN: Pasangan Sempurna

Politikus PAN Viva Yoga Mauladi menilai Ganjar Pranowo dan Erick Thohir bakal menjadi pasangan yang sempurna pada Pemilihan Presiden 2024.


PT LIB Dapat Izin Polisi, Jadwal Liga 1 Dilanjutkan Mulai 5 Desember 2022

2 hari lalu

PT LIB Dapat Izin Polisi, Jadwal Liga 1 Dilanjutkan Mulai 5 Desember 2022

PT Liga Indonesia Baru (PT LIB) menyatakan Liga 1 musim 2022-2023 resmi dilanjutkan mulai 5 Desember 2022 setelah dapat rekomendasi dari kepolisian.


Pemain Timnas Indonesia Digejot Latihan Fisik di Awal Masa TC Persiapan Piala AFF 2022

2 hari lalu

Pemain Timnas Indonesia Digejot Latihan Fisik di Awal Masa TC Persiapan Piala AFF 2022

Timnas Indonesia akan menjalani laga pembuka di Grup A Piala AFF 2022 dengan menjamu Kamboja pada 23 Desember nanti.