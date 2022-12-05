Why Erick Thohir Eyeing PSSI Chairman?

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE Kanjuruhan tragedy prompts the restructuring of Indonesian Soccer Association (PSSI). Although only supported by two votes, the PSSI extraordinary congress would be held in February next year. The current chairman is prepared to defend his position. Consequently, the PSSI becomes an arena for important figures to fight for the top spot. Among them are State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and the General Chairman of the United Indonesia Party Hary Tanoesoedibjo. If in Qatar we celebrate a soccer competition, in Jakarta there is a contest to find support. Why does the PSSI chairmanship become a bone of contention? There is a big business pie, opportunities for political support, and power.

ECONOMY

Rice Mismanagement

THE agriculture ministry and State Logistics Agency again disagree on rice data. According to the ministry, rice stocks are sufficient. State Logistics Agency claims there is not enough supply, it must resort to import.. What is behind the fuss?

ENVIRONMENT

The Recognition of Papuan Customary Forests

SEVEN indigenous forests in Papua officially have a status as customary forests. This designation is the first time, both for Papua and West Papua areas. How is the process?

INTERLUDE

Ulemas Decree on Women’s Rights Protection

THE Indonesian Women Ulema Congress (KUPI) has ended. The female ulemas discussed various crucial issues, such as gender equality, justice for women, and discriminations against women. How to implement their recommendations?