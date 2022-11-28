Choosing The Next TNI Commander

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -NAVY Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono is slated to become the sole candidate for TNI commander proposed by President Joko Widodo to the House of Representatives. Yudo’s name came up as one of the candidates in last year’s commader selection which was eventually won by Gen. Andika Perkasa. Now Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman is said to be as a strong candidate to replace Andika. How do Dudung and Yudo maneuver in approaching relevant politicians to be selected as the next TNI commander? What impact does it have on democracy if the TNI commander resorts to political maneuvering?

ECONOMY

Startups Layoffs Storm

THE wave of job cuts in startup companies continues. By mid-November, at least three startups in Indonesia, namely GoTo, Ruangguru, and Sirclo, conducted mass layoff in a very short time. What is going on?

LAW

Time for Judges Reform

FOR the first time, a religious court judge became the chair of the Indonesian Judges Association. How will he improve the degenerating judge’s integrity?

ASEAN & Beyond

Anwar Ibrahim, Finally

ALTHOUGH the Alliance of Hope Coalition under Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership obtained the most votes in the Malaysian general election on November 19, it did not get the majority vote in parliament. How did Anwar win this time around?

ENVIRONMENT

What Happened at COP27?

COP27 went over schedule by two days. Deliberations turned tough in the climate conference attended by nearly 200 countries in Egypt. What had happened?