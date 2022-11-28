Pencarian Terpopuler

Choosing The Next TNI Commander

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -NAVY Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono is slated to become the sole candidate for TNI commander proposed by President Joko Widodo to the House of Representatives. Yudo’s name came up as one of the candidates in last year’s commader selection which was eventually won by Gen. Andika Perkasa. Now Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman is said to be as a strong candidate to replace Andika. How do Dudung and Yudo maneuver in approaching relevant politicians to be selected as the next TNI commander? What impact does it have on democracy if the TNI commander resorts to political maneuvering?

ECONOMY

Startups Layoffs Storm

THE wave of job cuts in startup companies continues. By mid-November, at least three startups in Indonesia, namely GoTo, Ruangguru, and Sirclo, conducted mass layoff in a very short time. What is going on?

LAW

Time for Judges Reform

FOR the first time, a religious court judge became the chair of the Indonesian Judges Association. How will he improve the degenerating judge’s integrity?

ASEAN & Beyond

Anwar Ibrahim, Finally

ALTHOUGH the Alliance of Hope Coalition under Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership obtained the most votes in the Malaysian general election on November 19, it did not get the majority vote in parliament. How did Anwar win this time around?

ENVIRONMENT

What Happened at COP27?

COP27 went over schedule by two days. Deliberations turned tough in the climate conference attended by nearly 200 countries in Egypt. What had happened?



Puan: Pengganti Jenderal Andika adalah Laksamana Yudo

7 jam lalu

Puan: Pengganti Jenderal Andika adalah Laksamana Yudo

Laksamana TNI Yudo Margono yang saat ini menjabat sebagai KSAL


TB Hasanuddin Sebut Presiden Ajukan KSAL Yudo Margono Calon Panglima TNI

11 jam lalu

TB Hasanuddin Sebut Presiden Ajukan KSAL Yudo Margono Calon Panglima TNI

TB Hasanuddin mengatakan bahwa yang diajukan dan direkomendasikan oleh presiden hanya satu nama calon Panglima TNI yaitu KSAL Yudo Margono


RAPBD DKI 2023 Bengkak akibat TNI & Polri Minta Hibah dan PMD, Fitra: Bisa Jadi Temuan BPK

16 jam lalu

RAPBD DKI 2023 Bengkak akibat TNI & Polri Minta Hibah dan PMD, Fitra: Bisa Jadi Temuan BPK

Sekretaris Jenderal Fitra Misbah Hasan menyatakan kenaikan RAPBD DKI akibat hibah untuk TNI & Polri bisa jadi temuan BPK.


Ingin Menjadi Anggota Tim SAR? Penuhi 18 Syarat Berikut Ini

17 jam lalu

Ingin Menjadi Anggota Tim SAR? Penuhi 18 Syarat Berikut Ini

Tim SAR bertugas melaksanakan fungsi pemerintahan di bidang pencarian dan pertolongan. Begini syarat CPNS Basarnas.


5 Negara dengan Militer Terkuat di Dunia, Indonesia Urutan Berapa?

2 hari lalu

5 Negara dengan Militer Terkuat di Dunia, Indonesia Urutan Berapa?

Amerika Serikat, Rusia, dan Cina konsisten menduduki tiga besar negara dengan kekuatan militer terbesar di dunia. Indonesia di peringkat berapa?


Bulan Depan Panglima TNI Andika Perkasa Pensiun, Berikut Batas Umur Pensiun TNI dan Gajinya

3 hari lalu

Bulan Depan Panglima TNI Andika Perkasa Pensiun, Berikut Batas Umur Pensiun TNI dan Gajinya

Panglima TNI Andika Perkasa bulan depan pensiun. Berapakah batas usia pensiun prajurit TNI, dan berapa besaran gajinya?


Soal Yudo Margono Jadi Calon Panglima TNI, Prabowo: Jelas Beliau Mampu

3 hari lalu

Soal Yudo Margono Jadi Calon Panglima TNI, Prabowo: Jelas Beliau Mampu

Laksamana Yudo Margono disebut-sebut menjadi kandidat kuat pengganti Jenderal Andika Perkasa jadi Panglima TNI. Surpres dikirim ke DPR Senin depan.


Setelah di Dishub, Dana Hibah untuk TNI Muncul di Pos Anggaran Satpol PP DKI, Besarnya Rp 337,33 Miliar

3 hari lalu

Setelah di Dishub, Dana Hibah untuk TNI Muncul di Pos Anggaran Satpol PP DKI, Besarnya Rp 337,33 Miliar

Dana hibah untuk TNI juga tercantum di pagu anggaran Satpol PP DKI. Salah satunya untuk pembelian alat penanggulangan hura-hara Rp 88 miliar.


Australia dan TNI Memperkuat Kerja Sama Militer

4 hari lalu

Australia dan TNI Memperkuat Kerja Sama Militer

Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) 2022 di antaranya mencakup latihan amfibi terintegrasi besar-besaran yang melibatkan militer Australia dan TNI


Benarkah Lulusan SMA Taruna Nusantara Harus Menjadi TNI?

6 hari lalu

Benarkah Lulusan SMA Taruna Nusantara Harus Menjadi TNI?

Apakah benar lulusan SMA Taruna Nusantara pasti langsung menjadi TNI? Siapa sajakah lulusan SMA semi-militer ini?