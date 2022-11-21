Pencarian Terpopuler

Cashing in on Green Financing

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - INDONESIA is very lucky. While other developing countries are still busy lobbying to get financing for the climate crisis, Indonesia and South Africa have already secured billions of dollars in commitments from many developed countries and multilateral institutions. The funds are for energy transition, restoring damaged forests, or treating waste. At the G20 Bali Summit and the COP27 Egypt Climate Conference, green financing becomes an exciting discussion for the delegates. But be wary of the debt trap.

Trails of Bribery for the Generals

ISMAIL Bolong’s confession causes an uproar. The former Samarinda City police officer admits to giving illegal mining funds to a number of generals. Who are they?

Persistent Controversial Articles

THE government maintains controversial articles in the draft Criminal Code. The formulation team simply changes the content in the explanation section of the article. Why does the government lobby everywhere to pass the problematic Criminal Code?



Mengelola Utang Negara untuk Pembangunan Bangsa

32 hari lalu

Mengelola Utang Negara untuk Pembangunan Bangsa

Pembangunan infrastruktur dan perbaikan pendidikan dan kesehatan serta jaminan sosial, sebagian besar memang baru akan menuai hasil pada jangka menengah-panjang


2021, Bank BTPN Salurkan Rp 12 Triliun untuk Pembiayaan Berkelanjutan

16 Juli 2022

2021, Bank BTPN Salurkan Rp 12 Triliun untuk Pembiayaan Berkelanjutan

Sepanjang 2021, BTPN telah menyalurkan Rp 12 triliun untuk pembiayaan hijau atau green financing, naik ketimbang tahun sebelumnya Rp 9,8 triliun.