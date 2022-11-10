Anies Baswedan's Fragile Coalition

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - It has been more than a month since the NasDem Party declared Anies Baswedan as presidential candidate for 2024. However, the declaration is not enough to bring Anies to the stage of general elections because NasDem’s votes are less than 20 percent, the requirement to present a presidential nominee. The Democrat Party and the Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) have not yet declared their candidates until now.

Democrat and the PKS are eyeing the vice-presidential candidate’s seat. Democrat promotes Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, its chairman. The PKS puts forward Ahmad Heryawan, the former West Java governor. Moreover, the support for Anies in the PKS is not so unanimous. Some politicians are awaiting the final word of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to investigate Anies in the Formula E alleged corruption case.

The fluid coalition supporting Anies allows other parties to disrupt it. The PKS and Democrat got offers for general elections funding and ministerial seats if they are prepared to abandon the NasDem coalition.

The other coalition is still not solid as well. The United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) comprising Golkar, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP) is reportedly also considering Anies to be their champion. The KIB was previously said to be intending to support Ganjar Pranowo, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) who is now governor of Central Java.

How is the fate of these coalitions? Who are going to surpass the two most popular presidential aspirants? You can read the report about the frail coalition supporting Anies Baswedan in Tempo English this week. Enjoy reading the online magazine.

Stefanus Pramono

Executive Editor

COVER STORY

Tug-of-War for Anies Baswedan’s Presidential Candidacy Ticket

The coalition supporting Anies Baswedan is not solid and may break up halfway. Is it true there is a lobby from the Palace?

Who are Anies Baswedan’s Volunteers

Although Anies Baswedan has not secured his ticket, his supporting volunteers are mushrooming. Political parties remain a reliable support.

Why is the United Indonesa Coalition Still Unsure to Choose Anies Baswedan or Ganjar Pranowo

United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) parties are secretly considering Anies to be a presidential candidate.

OPINION

Anies Baswedan Should Find the Right Formula to Please Political Parties for His Presidential Candidacy

Party leaders determine the fate of potential presidential candidates. They ignore public aspirations and are only oriented to power.

LAW

How the KPK Investigates Pertamina’s LNG Corruption Case

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan and son are allegedly involved in the LNG corruption case. Why has the Corruption Eradication Commission not yet named suspects?

OPINION

The Political Angle of the KPK’s Efforts to Investigate Pertamina’s LNG Case

The Corruption Eradication Commission is allegedly hiding suspects in the case of Pertamina LNG procurement. Officials in the era of president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono become the target.

ECONOMY

Who Will Keep GoTo Shares

GoTo is looking for new investors to purchase the A-series shares after the lock-up period ends this month. A number of shareholders are ready to leave.

How GoTo Strives for More Profits

GoTo is pushing to boost revenues. The company launches new products and makes efficiencies to achieve a level of profitability.

Conflict of Interest in GoTo’s Shares Transaction

GoTo shares in the stock market continue to plunge alongside news of the exit of several big investors. Telkom’s investment is now at stake.

ENVIRONMENT

Indonesia’s Ambitious Target at COP27

The Indonesian government issues a number of policies ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). Many consider the ambitious targets are impossible to achieve.

How Carbon Trade Policies Will Be Implemented

The environment and forestry ministry issues a regulation for implementing the carbon economic value. It is prone to be misused for greenwashing by emission producers.

How Indonesia Diving Deep for Blue Crabon

Indonesia’s marine resources potentially higher blue carbon sequestration than tropical rainforests in green carbon removal. However, seagrass and mangrove ecosystems are not yet optimally tapped on.

OPINION

Empty Promises for Climate Crisis Mitigation

The government made an ambitious promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in time for the COP27 convention in Egypt. This was not supported by pro-environment development policies.