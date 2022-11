Anies' Fragile Coalition

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - IT is not a smooth sailing for Anies Baswedan to become a presidential candidate for 2024. So far, only NasDem supports him. It needs other parties to meet the requirement to put forward a presidential candidate. The Democrat Party and the Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS), which are said to be in Anies’ camp, have not declared him as their presidential candidate. The government coalition party tries to lobby the PKS to not support Anies. As support for presidential candidates is still fluid, it is possible that Anies Baswedan finally fails get a ticket to 2024.

LAW

Pertamina's LNG Corruption

THE Corruption Eradication Commission investigates allegations of corruption in the procurement of liquefied natural gas at Pertamina in 2012 to 2020. The state is estimated to have suffered a Rp2 trillion loss. Who is involved?

ECONOMY

The Return of Investment Season

THE old GoTo shareholders will sell their shares in the near future. They can do that after the lock-up period is over this November. Who will buy their shares?

ENVIRONMENT

Ahead of COP27

THE government prepares various mitigation and adaptation actions ahead of the COP27 Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. They include raised emission reduction targets, energy transitions, and carbon trading.

INTERVIEW

IMF Predictions about Indonesia’s Economy

AN interview with a senior economist of the International Monetary Fund. How resilient is Indonesia’s economy in the midst of a recession?