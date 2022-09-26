Clash of Two Commander

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - DURING their time as mid-ranking Army officers, Gen. Andika Perkasa and Gen. Dudung Abdurachman were friends. However, when they become high-ranking officers, the relationship between the two deteriorated. The spirit of rivalry brews between the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander and the Army Chief of Staff. What triggers this feud?

LAW

Traces of Papua Governor in Singapore

THE Corruption Eradication Commission is yet to arrest Papua Governor Lukas Enembe even though he has been named as a corruption suspect. Is the money spent by Lukas to gamble in Singapore comes from bribes?

ECONOMY

Strained SOEs

Several state-owned enterprises fall in massive debts after being assigned on infrastructure projects.