COVER STORY

The Red Carpet for Puan Maharani

Recently we have seen prospective presidential candidates maneuvering to improve their popularity and sound out coalitions. House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani met with Gerindra Party General Chair Prabowo Subianto on September 4. Two weeks before, she also met with National Democrat (NasDem) Party Chair Surya Paloh.

Puan’s maneuvering has the blessing of her mother, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) General Chair Megawati Sukarnoputri. It is also an indication that the opportunity for Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to become a presidential candidate from that party is slipping away, even though he is more popular than Puan.

Senior PDI-P cadres even held ‘hearings’ to ask about Ganjar’s actions, both as the Central Java governor and as a party member. The most recent was a meeting of PDI-P members about the election in Semarang, Central Java. Puan Maharani intentionally did not invite Ganjar.

Puan’s tactics are supported by those close to her, especially her allies in the DPR. They have established a special team called the Council of Colonels, and are arranging opportunities for Puan to meet with party leaders and pay visits to the regions. Puan’s support team is also trying to increase her electability by producing social media content.

In this edition, we also report on the increasingly frequent data leaks.

Enjoy the magazine

Stefanus Pramono

Managing Editor

The Daughter’s Red Shawl

Ganjar Pranowo is reported to be aware that his opportunity to be a presidential candidate from the PDI-P is slipping away. The opposite is true for Puan Maharani.

The Crown Princess Visits the Red-Light District

Puan Maharani has had an artful political career. She once campaigned in a red-light district and at a home for lepers.

Parliament’s Council of Colonels

Senior officials and PDI-P legislators have become Puan’s support base to improve her electability. Who are they and what have they been doing?

OPINION

Blue Blood in the Red Party

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle seems to be no longer the party of the little people, but rather of the elite. There is poor regeneration of the leadership.

NATIONAL

Breathing Down Bjorka’s Neck

Hacker Bjorka has not been arrested. It is believed he is not acting alone.

OPINION

Time for Lawsuits over Data Leaks

Data leaks continue to happen. This is proof that the government is powerless to safeguard data.

LAW

The Death of a Santri

Albar Mahdi died after being beaten by his seniors at the Gontor Islamic Boarding School. Managers at the institute tried to cover up his death, even lying to Albar’s parents.

There are Many Ways to Discipline Students

A Tempo interview with Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. He has sent an investigation team to look into the violence at the Gontor pesantren.

OPINION

Ongoing Violence at Pesantren

A student at the Darussalam Gontor Islamic Boarding School was beaten to death by his seniors. Supervision of pesantren is still weak.

ECONOMY

The Hefty Load of Pension Fund

The government will make changes to the salary and benefits system for retired civil servants. The budget burden to pay pensioner salaries has become heavier.

More Benefits than Contributions

Indonesia is on the list of countries with risky pension systems. There is a sufficient gap between the contributions paid and pension income received by retired civil servants.

ENVIRONMENT

Sahendaruman Versus Gold Mine

The Sahendaruman protected forest is under threat of destruction by a gold mining company. The forest is a source of water, a buffer against natural disaster, and the habitat of several endangered endemic bird species.