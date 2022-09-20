Pencarian Terpopuler

Ganjar's Chances Running Low

Reporter

Editor

Nur Haryanto


Ganjar’s Chances Running Low

The chances of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo becoming a presidential candidate from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle are running low. Megawati Soekarnoputri, the general chair and decision maker for the presidential candidate of this largest party, has sent her daughter, Puan Maharani, to go on safari to form possible coalitions with other parties in the 2024 presidential election. Ganjar's skyrocketing popularity has not captivated Megawati to make him a "party official" at the State Palace. What will happen to the coalition that Jokowi has built to support Ganjar?

LAW
Death of A Gontor Student

A student at the Modern Islamic Boarding School of Darussalam Gontor, Ponorogo, East Java, died after being violently maltreated by his seniors. Instead of being open about the incident, the boarding school administrators tried for a cover-up. The police investigated the death after the family made much noise. What can make a student die in a boarding school?

ECONOMY
Considering the Pension System

The government is considering a scheme change in providing pensions for civil servants. The current scheme costs the state up to Rp 120 trillion per year. The government wishes to emulate the private pension system. Is the idea fair?

ENVIRONMENT
North Sulawesi Rejection of Mining

After Trenggalek, East Java, now residents of Sangihe in North Sulawesi are rejecting gold mining posing a threat to the Sahendaruman protected forest.

