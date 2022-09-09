Sambo’s Gang

After dismissing Insp. Gen. Ferdy Sambo from the Profession and Security Division, then firing him from the police, the National Police Ethics Code Committee dismissed Comr. Chuck Putranto and Comr. Baiquni Wibowo at the beginning of September. The two men were subordinates of Sambo at the Profession and Security Division. They were both proved to have assisted Sambo in attempting to destroy the CCTV recordings that were important evidence related to the death of Brig. Yosua Hutabarat.

Sambo is the main suspect in the July 8 killing of Yosua. He ordered his adjutant, 2nd Agent (Bharada) Richard Eliezer, to kill Yosua at his official residence in the police housing complex in Duren Tiga, South Jakarta. After that, Sambo is believed to have asked dozens of his subordinates to cover his tracks and support the false version of the events surrounding the murder.

A total of 97 police officers from a range of ranks and positions are suspected to have been involved in this false version of events—the most that have ever protected perpetrator of a crime in the history of the National Police. The special police team investigating the death found a large amount of evidence about the false alibi despite the fact that initially the police, all the way up to National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, believed Sambo’s story that Yosua died in a shoot-out with Richard.

After confirming that Sambo was involved in the killing in our last edition, as well as the reason why Sambo became so angry, we investigated why it was so easy for Sambo to order dozens of officers to support his alibi. Not only his subordinates and juniors from the Police Academy, but also dozens of senior police officers helped with his attempt to escape the legal consequences of his crime.

Questioning of Sambo’s backers also revealed the role of the Red and White Special Task Force. Sambo has led this police elite team since May 2020. It has wide-ranging powers to investigate cases and even frequently takes over cases under investigation by other units. Those who know about the record of the Red and White Task Force say the special team is like a “mafia gang.”

Is this true? We report on it in this issue. Enjoy the magazine.

Mustafa Silalahi

Acting Managing Editor, Law and Crime

*

Mysterious Bullet Casings in Duren Tiga

How did police officers work together to destroy and conceal evidence related to the murder of Brig. Yosua? Why did they want to do that?

Elite Task Force’s Illegal Operation

A number of police officers from the Red and White Special Task Force worked on the ground to destroy evidence about the killing of Yosua. Who were they?

The Trunojoyo Elite Team

Established informally in 2016 by National Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian, the Red and White Special Task Force is an elite team within the National Police with wide-ranging authority.

OPINION

Momentum for Reforms

The police should use the shameful Sambo scandal to reorganize and reform the National Police, which has long had a poor public image. Is this possible?

NATIONAL

Fast-Tracking a Legal Basis

President Joko Widodo established a non-judicial team to resolve gross human rights abuses. Why?

Shaking on a Court Date

Of the 12 gross human rights abuse cases, why is the Paniai case in Papua the only one to end up in court?

Interview with the Chair of the National Commission on Human Rights

Is the non-judicial route the right way to resolve gross human rights abuse cases? This is what the chair of the National Commission on Human Rights says.

OPINION

The Wrong Way to Resolve Gross Human Rights Abuses

The non-judicial resolution is not bad. But the government is shortcutting the procedure. How?

ECONOMY

Buying Old Ships

The acquisition of Jembatan Nusantara by ASDP Indonesia Ferry leaves behind several problems. Dozens of ships are damaged, and there is a huge debt to settle.

OPINION

A Strange Blessing for a Troubled Company

The purchase if Jembatan Nusantara shares by ASDP triggers a polemic. This is the result of weak oversight by the state-owned enterprises ministry.

ENVIRONMENT

Resistance against the Gold Mine

Regent Mochamad Nur Arifin refuses to let a gold mine operate in Trenggalek, East Java, due to the threat of environmental damage and disaster.