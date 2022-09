The Cover-Up Squad for Ferdy Sambo

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - NEARLY 100 police officers with different ranks and structural positions are implicated in the alleged fabrication of the murder of Brig. Joshua Hutabarat. They were mostly subordinates of Ferdy Sambo—the main suspect in the murder case—in the Profession and Security Division as well as in the elite Red and White Special Task Force. Among them are three regional police chiefs, former chiefs of police divisions, and several generals. They allegedly lobbied government officials, damaged evidence, and coaxed public opinion that the case had been about Joshua committing sexual violence against Sambo’s wife, Putri Candrawati. Who are they?

NATIONAL

Compromised Settlement of Human Rights Violations

WANTING to accelerate the settlement over cases of gross human rights violations, the government formed a Non-Judicial Resolution Team. The team is expected to resolve 13 serious cases in six months. Many suspect that it will whitewash the sins of the perpetrators.

ECONOMY

ASDP's Bizarre Acquisition

STATE company ASDP Indonesia Ferry acquired Jembatan Nusantara with the transaction value above Rp1 trillion. A number of companies refused the acquisition offer, citing old and damaged ships, as well as the operator’s hundreds of billions of debts. Why did acquisition take place anyway?

ENVIRONMENT

Trenggalek against the Gold Mine

MORE regional heads are outspoken in deviance against the mining industry to operate in their regions. The most recent rejection came from Trenggalek regent. However, their voices of rejection seem to be blown away in the air as investment and permit issuance become part of the central government’s authority under the Job Creation Law.