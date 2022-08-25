The Motive for the Murder of Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat

LAW

August 25, 2022

The Motive for the Murder of Yosua

The second autopsy on the body of Brig. Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat did not reveal anything new much. But the independent medical team from Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital and Central Army Hospital in Jakarta, Andalas University (West Sumatra), and Udayana Hospital (Bali) discovered two fatal injuries in the chest and head.

Five bullets entered Yosua’s body. Four passed through it and one was lodged in the spine. The medical team confirmed that there were no traces of torture on Yosua’s body. The broken finger, according to the doctors, was caused by the bullets that struck him. Yosua died at the official residence of Ferdy Sambo, Chief of the Police Profession and Security Division on July 8.

Last week we revealed how Sambo was finally declared a suspect for premeditated murder. After initially falling for Sambo’s version of events, police learned the truth about this concocted story that Yosua died in a shoot-out with another adjutant, 2nd Agent (Bharada) Richard Eliezer. There is evidence from the gloves worn by Sambo and on the CCTV recordings.

Our previous reporting has attempted to uncover the motive, but there was not enough time to reveal what made Sambo angry enough to kill Yosua. We only obtained information that something happened during the trip to Magelang, Central Java, which lead to the events in Jakarta.

This week we tried to add to the information about what happened in Magelang. It seems that there was an argument between Sambo’s adjutants. This information also confirmed why Yosua traveled in a separate vehicle from Putri Candrawathi, Sambo’s wife, on the trip back to Jakarta. Usually Yosua drove Putri everywhere.

Despite this, Yosua continued to communicate with Putri and asked his boss to order Chief Brig. Ricky Rizal to return his HS-9 pistol. In Magelang, Ricky had seized the gun after an argument regarding Yosua’s presence in Putri’s room.

What exactly happened in Magelang? Is it true that this was the motive for Ferdy Sambo killing Yosua? And how did the police eventually find the recordings from the CCTV at Sambo’s home said to have been destroyed? This report tries to explain the chronology. Enjoy the magazine.

