The Motive of Brigadir Yosua's Murder

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - LIKE her husband Insp. Gen. Ferdy Sambo, Putri Candrawathi is finally named as suspect in the premeditated murder of Brigadir Yosua Hutabarat. The police are convinced of her involvement in the killing after discovering the CCTV footage in the official residence of Sambo, which was previously reported to have been damaged. Investigators also suspect the incident at their house in Magelang, Central Java, triggered the murder. What actually happened in Magelang that enraged Ferdy Sambo?

NATIONAL

Old Faces in New Parties

SEVERAL new political parties are emerging nearing the 2024 general elections. Using old networks and a little bit of power, these new parties netted popular figures to jack up their party image.

ENVIRONMENT

New Rule to End Deforestation

THE European Union revises the rule on six deforestation-free import commodities as a commitment to mitigate climate change. What is the impact on Indonesia with its large market in Europe?

ECONOMY

Big Names in Halim Airport's Management

ANGKASA Pura II has no longer managed Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta since July. This state-owned enterprise had to hand over the operation after losing its court battle to a company owned by the General Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Arsjad Rasjid. Who was behind him?