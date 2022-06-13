The Caliphate Dream of Khilafatul Muslimin

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE police arrest leaders of the Khilafatul Muslimin group on the charge of treason and spreading misinformation. The organization, which was founded by some former convicts of the Islamic State of Indonesia in 1997, calls for the upholding of Islamic law through a caliphate, a system of universal Islamic governance. The police consider this group to be a threat to national sovereignty, although it does not have enough power to replace the government. Why are they only arrested now? Is it to divert away from another issue?

NATIONAL

Scrambling for Regional Head Positions

THE appointment of regional heads in some areas ignites controversies. Some governors reject the candidates appointed by the central government because they are not in line with their recommendations. It is suspected that some regional heads are appointed on the order of government officials and political parties. Even President Jokowi has his preferred candidates in areas of his interest.

ECONOMY

Internet Infrastructure Project Delays

CONSTRUCTION of 4G base transceiver station (BTS) towers in 12,000 underdeveloped, outermost, and remote villages falls behind schedule. The government cites security and construction material supply issues as the reasons. However, one study indicates that there is a problem with the performance of a certain contractor. Who are they?

ENVIRONMENT

The Brown Sea

THE Bima Bay is brown. IPB University’s research indicates there are trillions of phytoplankton that grow on the surface. How does this happen?