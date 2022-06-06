Contentious Transition of OJK

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE appointment of OJK commissioners for 2022-2027 is in chaos. The Supreme Court refuses to inaugurate the seven new commissioners Financial Services Authority because it violates the law. The government tried to hasten the selection process of the OJK leaders. But the process was not adjusted to the end of the old officials’ tenure. Who is behind the muddled appointment of elected OJK commissioners?

NATIONAL

A Thorn in PDI-P’s Side

THE relationship between President Joko Widodo and the PDI-P is strained. Jokowi is considered of supporting Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate for 2024. Who are PDI-P’s candidates? Will the party push for Puan Maharani?

LAW

Wildlife Trade in Leuser

THE Leopard Brigade Section I of the Sumatra Law Enforcement Center of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and the Aceh Police name three suspects in a case of wildlife trade. This involves a network of old players with a huge capital.