The Halal Vaccine from the PDI-P Elite

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Supreme Court has ordered the government to provide Covid-19 vaccines with a halal, or permissible in Islam, certification. The ruling handed down on April 14 is a response to a lawsuit filed by the Indonesian Muslim Consumers Foundation (YMKI). At present, vaccines that have halal certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) are Sinovac, Zifivax, Red-and-White and Sinopharm.

Of course, the YKMI lawsuit with the Supreme Court benefits the producers of these halal vaccines. These include Jakarta Biopharmaceuticals Industry (Jbio), which produces the Zifivax vaccine in Indonesia. This company works with Chinese vaccine manufacturer Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical. Jbio has invested Rp500 billion to build a factory in Cikande, Serang, Banten.

A Tempo investigation found that one of the Jbio shareholders is Bio Lab Mitratama. This corporation was only established in February last year. Bio Lab Holds 120,000 Jbio shares worth Rp120 billion.

According to Bio Lab’s company deeds, three shareholders are relatives or family members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) senior politicians. Who are they? We investigated and made this our cover story for this edition.

Although it has halal certification, the Zifivax vaccine has not been used in government’s vaccination program. Jbio directors have lobbied health ministry officials to try to persuade the government to buy Zifivax. However, the government was reluctant to add a new vaccine to the list because it did not want to confuse the public.

Political power then came into play. Pressure on the government to use halal vaccines continued. The House of Representatives (DPR) Vaccination Working Committee, established in January this year, also put pressure on the government to use halal-certified vaccines following the Supreme Court ruling. What is happening with this tug-of-war of political interests over Covid vaccines?

Raymundus Rikang

Editor

The Bull behind the Halal Vaccines

Family members and relatives of PDI-P politicians are behind a Chinese vaccine that has obtained halal certification. There is pressure on the government to use halal vaccines.

The Swift Halal Vaccine Lawsuit

Legal action to oblige the government to use halal vaccines is continuing. One method is through lawsuits. This has the potential to be directed at a particular brand.

We Offer Different Vaccine Options

An interview with a health ministry spokesperson and the plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against the government.

OPINION: Supreme Surprise for Covid-19 Vaccine

What is the government stance over the matter of halal vaccines?

ECONOMY

FMD Outbreak

The foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) attacks thousands of livestock in East Java and Aceh. It creates problems in distribution and disrupts a number of economic activities. What is the cause of the outbreak and why is the government unable to handle it?

LAW

WTP Bribery Disaster

The Corruption Eradication Commission has detained Bogor Regent Ade Yasin, who is suspected to have bribed Supreme Audit Agency auditors to obtain an unqualified opinion for the regency’s financial report. Where did the money come from?

OPINION: Hiding Corruption by Bribing Auditors

There are two factors behind the prevailing bribery of Supreme Audit Agency officials by regional leaders to obtain unqualified opinion status. The central government also played a role.

A Young Police Officer’s Illegal Mine

He is known as a trader of second-hand clothes. It tuns out he also controls an illegal gold mine in North Kalimantan. Who is he?