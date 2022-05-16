No Faith in Vaccine

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - THE Supreme Court orders the government to provide halal vaccines for Muslims. One of the vaccines that have received the halal label is Zifivax made by Anhui Zhifei from China. In Indonesia, Zifivax is distributed by Jbio. Tempo discovers that this company is controlled by families linked to PDI-P senior politicians.

ECONOMY

The Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

THE foot-and-mouth disease is spreading among livestock in Indonesia. Why is the government unable to handle it?

LAW

Bogor Regent’s Bribery

THE Corruption Eradication Commission arrests Bogor Regent Ade Yasin on charges of bribing Supreme Audit Agency auditors to obtain an unqualified (WTP) opinion for the regency’s financial report. Why do cases like this persist?

ASEAN & Beyond

The Return of the Marcos Dynasty

FERDINAND ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. won the Philippines’ presidential election. Massive campaigns on social media have made young Filipinos forget about his father’s dark history.