Microplastic Contamination

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - As many as 20 percent of Indonesian population consumes bottled water. Various scientific studies show refillable water bottles release microplastic particles. To prove the presence of these hazardous chemicals that could disrupt the immune system, Tempo tested the packaging of several mineral water brands independently. The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency tries to control microplastic content through a regulation, but it faces strong opposition from the mineral water industry. How harmful are microplastics to our body?

NATIONAL

Putin in the G20

THE government is lobbying various G20 member countries to come to Bali in November. The United States has said it would not attend because Indonesia invited Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Joko Widodo tried to ease the tension by inviting the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Would Indonesia be ostracized?

ECONOMY

Enter the Metaverse

METAVERSE offers a new world where everyone can be anyone and do anything different from the real life. Indonesia has a great opportunity for the development of metaverse. But there are obstacles such as frauds, lack of data security, low digital literacy and insufficient online infrastructure.