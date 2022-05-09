Selasa, 10 Mei 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Microplastic Contamination

Reporter:
Editor:

Hotma Radja Siregar

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - As many as 20 percent of Indonesian population consumes bottled water. Various scientific studies show refillable water bottles release microplastic particles. To prove the presence of these hazardous chemicals that could disrupt the immune system, Tempo tested the packaging of several mineral water brands independently. The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency tries to control microplastic content through a regulation, but it faces strong opposition from the mineral water industry. How harmful are microplastics to our body?

    NATIONAL

    Putin in the G20

    THE government is lobbying various G20 member countries to come to Bali in November. The United States has said it would not attend because Indonesia invited Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Joko Widodo tried to ease the tension by inviting the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Would Indonesia be ostracized?

    ECONOMY

    Enter the Metaverse 

    METAVERSE offers a new world where everyone can be anyone and do anything different from the real life. Indonesia has a great opportunity for the development of metaverse. But there are obstacles such as frauds, lack of data security, low digital literacy and insufficient online infrastructure.

  • Microplastic

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Tanda Tanya Hepatitis Akut Misterius

    Tanda Tanya Hepatitis Akut Misterius
  • Wibawa DPRD dan Mangkirnya Anies Baswedan dari Rapat Paripurna

    Wibawa DPRD dan Mangkirnya Anies Baswedan dari Rapat Paripurna
  • Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Selesai, Hepatitis Akut Misterius Mengintai

    Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Selesai, Hepatitis Akut Misterius Mengintai

  • Agar Tak Macet di Tol Saat Puncak Arus Balik

    Agar Tak Macet di Tol Saat Puncak Arus Balik
    • Terkini
  • Microplastic Contamination

    Microplastic Contamination

     12 jam lalu
  • Menunda Pulang Mudik, Mengurai Macet

    Menunda Pulang Mudik, Mengurai Macet

     16 jam lalu
  • Mikroplastik Kemasan Air Minum

    Mikroplastik Kemasan Air Minum

     1 hari lalu
  • Jatuh-Bangun Kreator Konten Pendidikan

    Jatuh-Bangun Kreator Konten Pendidikan

     1 hari lalu
  • CekFakta #155 Kebutuhan Mitigasi Kejahatan Siber di tengah Tren WFH

    CekFakta #155 Kebutuhan Mitigasi Kejahatan Siber di tengah Tren WFH

     1 hari lalu
  • Safari Politik Capres Survei Berbungkus Silaturahmi

    Safari Politik Capres Survei Berbungkus Silaturahmi

    2 hari lalu
  • Seven Progressive Pesantren

    Seven Progressive Pesantren

     3 hari lalu
  • Siaga Jalur Alternatif Menampung Arus Balik

    Siaga Jalur Alternatif Menampung Arus Balik

     3 hari lalu
  • Bersiasat Urai Kemacetan di Jalur Penyeberangan

    Bersiasat Urai Kemacetan di Jalur Penyeberangan

     4 hari lalu
  • Tujuh Pesantren Progresif

    Tujuh Pesantren Progresif

     5 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya

  • Keseimbangan Iklim Bisa Terganggu, Vladimir Putin Diminta Akhiri Perang

    9 Mei 2022 21:45 WIB

  • Kemnaker Usung Dua Isu Prioritas di EWG 2

    9 Mei 2022 19:16 WIB

  • Teten: Presidensi G20 Jadi Momentum bagi UMKM Unjuk Gigi

    7 Mei 2022 19:39 WIB
    • Grafis

    Arus Balik Lebaran 2022: Jumlah Penumpang dan Kendaraan yang Kembali ke Jakarta

    Pada 8 Mei, Kemenhub sebut hanya kurang dari separuh jumlah kendaraan pemudik melintas di jalur arus balik ke ibu kota. Polri beri catatan tambahan.