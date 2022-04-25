TEMPO's Kartini Day Heroine: Five Inspiring Women in Science

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - TEMPO’s Kartini Day Heroines this year are five women who dedicate their life as researchers. Their contributions in advance science and technology cover artificial intelligence, molecular biotechnology and renewable energy. Their works have brightened ways for the future and civilization. Besides their stern motivation and stellar education, their success is supported by strong research ecosystem, budget, facilities, and academic freedom. Unfortunately, those do not occur in Indonesia.

LAW

Cooking Oil Cartel

IN the aftermath of the disappearance of cooking oil at the market, the Attorney General’s Office named the Director-General of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Trade Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana and three executives of palm oil companies as suspects. There are irregularities in the issuance of crude palm oil export permits.

ECONOMY

Wasteful Power Plant

VARIOUS projects to turn waste into electricity in a number of regions falter. Some regional governments are hesitant because of the high processing cost. Can this downstream solution solve the problem of waste management?

NATIONAL

Personal Data Protection Bill

ALMOST two years on, the deliberation of the Personal Data Protection Bill has not been completed. The House of Representatives and the government have not yet reached any agreement on the status of the supervisory authority.