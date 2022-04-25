Senin, 25 April 2022
TEMPO's Kartini Day Heroine: Five Inspiring Women in Science

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - TEMPO’s Kartini Day Heroines this year are five women who dedicate their life as researchers. Their contributions in advance science and technology cover artificial intelligence, molecular biotechnology and renewable energy. Their works have brightened ways for the future and civilization. Besides their stern motivation and stellar education, their success is supported by strong research ecosystem, budget, facilities, and academic freedom. Unfortunately, those do not occur in Indonesia.

