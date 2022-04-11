Stolen Subsidies

INVESTIGATION

Subsidy Irony

PROBLEMS arise from trillions of rupiah subsidy fund for mandatory biodiesel policy of mixed biofuel with diesel. The program that has been promoted heavily by the government for the last five years threatens state finances. Behind its reticent style of management, giant oil palm companies play key roles in determining the subsidy allocations that favor their business groups, while farmers are entangled in debts and forest coverage continues to decline. Why do these conflicts of interest blatantly continue?

NATIONAL

Muffling Digital Contents

THE Communication and Informatics Ministry wants to impose fines on social media providers if they do not remove contents deemed ‘problematic’. The government argues the policy is to raise state revenue.

ECONOMY

Half-Hearted Fuel Policy

THE government finally allows Pertamina to increase the price of Pertamax. Not only is it considered too late, this policy is also not enough to ease Pertamina’s increasingly heavy burden.

INTERVIEW

An Indonesianist on Democracy

MARCUS Mietzner shares his opinions on the postponing the elections. The German Indonesianist who teaches in Australia compares Jokowi and SBY in facing of criticism.

