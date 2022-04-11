Senin, 11 April 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Stolen Subsidies

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    INVESTIGATION

    Subsidy Irony

    PROBLEMS arise from trillions of rupiah subsidy fund for mandatory biodiesel policy of mixed biofuel with diesel. The program that has been promoted heavily by the government for the last five years threatens state finances. Behind its reticent style of management, giant oil palm companies play key roles in determining the subsidy allocations that favor their business groups, while farmers are entangled in debts and forest coverage continues to decline. Why do these conflicts of interest blatantly continue?

    NATIONAL

    Muffling Digital Contents

    THE Communication and Informatics Ministry wants to impose fines on social media providers if they do not remove contents deemed ‘problematic’. The government argues the policy is to raise state revenue.

    ECONOMY

    Half-Hearted Fuel Policy

    THE government finally allows Pertamina to increase the price of Pertamax. Not only is it considered too late, this policy is also not enough to ease Pertamina’s increasingly heavy burden.

    INTERVIEW

    An Indonesianist on Democracy

    MARCUS Mietzner shares his opinions on the postponing the elections. The German Indonesianist who teaches in Australia compares Jokowi and SBY in facing of criticism.

    Read other interesting stories on magz.tempo.co. Support the independency of Tempo by subscribing on langganan.tempo.co.

  • Biodiesel
  • Democracy
  • Pertamax

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Anies Baswedan Kembali Digoyang Interpelasi Formula E

    Anies Baswedan Kembali Digoyang Interpelasi Formula E
  • Vaksinasi Malam Hari Jadi Strategi Kebut Suntik Vaksin Booster Jelang Mudik

    Vaksinasi Malam Hari Jadi Strategi Kebut Suntik Vaksin Booster Jelang Mudik
  • Mengukur Dampak Fiskal Kenaikan Harga BBM

    Mengukur Dampak Fiskal Kenaikan Harga BBM

  • Bantuan Subsidi Upah Kembali Digelontorkan, Efektifkah Membantu Masyarakat?

    Bantuan Subsidi Upah Kembali Digelontorkan, Efektifkah Membantu Masyarakat?
    • Terkini
  • Stolen Subsidies

    Stolen Subsidies

     41 menit lalu
  • Waswas Kala Mahasiswa Bergerak

    Waswas Kala Mahasiswa Bergerak

     2 jam lalu
  • CekFakta #150 Mengenal varian Covid-19

    CekFakta #150 Mengenal varian Covid-19 "X Series"

     8 jam lalu
  • Kroni Dana Sawit

    Kroni Dana Sawit

     1 hari lalu
  • Merawat Tradisi Ramadan di Negeri Orang

    Merawat Tradisi Ramadan di Negeri Orang

     1 hari lalu
  • Paket Bansos untuk Siapa

    Paket Bansos untuk Siapa

     2 hari lalu
  • Bandar Antariksa di Hutan Adat

    Bandar Antariksa di Hutan Adat

     3 hari lalu
  • Jika Pilpres Digelar Hari Ini?

    Jika Pilpres Digelar Hari Ini?

     3 hari lalu
  • Angin Segar Dana Kebudayaan

    Angin Segar Dana Kebudayaan

     4 hari lalu
  • Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

    Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

     4 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya

  • Retno Marsudi Sebut Kanada Dukung G20 Indonesia

    11 April 2022 15:31 WIB

  • Bertemu Menlu Kanada, Jokowi Ingin Negosiasi CEPA Dikebut

    11 April 2022 14:32 WIB

  • Demo Mahasiswa, Menkominfo: Pemerintah tidak Pernah Lakukan Peretasan

    11 April 2022 09:17 WIB
    • Grafis

    Pemerintah Menambah Daftar Pintu Masuk Pelaku Perjalanan Luar Negeri

    Pemerintah melalui Satgas Penanganan Covid-19 resmi menetapkan 20 entry point bagi pelaku perjalanan luar negeri.