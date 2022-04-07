Kamis, 7 April 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

Reporter:
Editor:

Hotma Radja Siregar

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -The calls for a delay to the elections, an extension to President Joko Widodo’s presidential term and “Jokowi 3 terms” have become more strident recently. The people behind it shamelessly appear in public. Conversely, President Joko Widodo has not explicitly opposed this proposal. He even attended a meeting of thousands of village heads that called for his third terms of office.

    All last week Tempo’s journalists investigated people involved in this mistaken plan that has the potential to return Indonesia to an authoritarian government. We obtained information that those close to Jokowi are also active in gathering support from a number of groups of people.

    From a number of sources, we learned that one Palace insider involved in the Jokowi’s third term operation is Anggit Nugroho. This personal assistant to the president is said to be managing a group of volunteers campaigning for Jokowi to stay longer in power. His name was also mentioned as a leader of volunteers supporting Jokowi since 2014.

    Anggit is one of Jokowi’s men. He has been close to Jokowi since the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician became the mayor of Solo. Jokowi even brought him to the Capital’s City Hall and the Palace. A number of volunteer group leaders have voiced rumors of Anggit’s involvement.

    Another name reportedly involved in the Jokowi three term plan is Eko Sulistyo. The commissioner of state electricity company PLN is said to have approached a number of long-serving activists. Eko was a deputy at the presidential staff office during Jokowi’s first administration.

    Of course, we did not close our eyes to the role played by Luhut Pandjaitan. The coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs has frequently been present during declarations of support for an extension to the presidential tenure or for a third term for Jokowi. A Tempo journalist obtained information about how Luhut’s operations have been carried by a number of his subordinates.

    We decided to make the extension of the presidential term of office our cover story. We believe that this plan is extremely dangerous to the nation’s democracy. As time has passed, it has become increasingly apparent that the Palace is involved in the endeavor to delay the elections, although Jokowi has said he will adhere to the constitution. Will he still adhere to the constitution if it is subsequently amended?

    Enjoy the magazine.

    Stefanus Pramono

    Managing Editor

    The Hidden Hand of Mr. President

    Trusted associates of Jokowi are behind the campaign to delay the elections. How are they gathering support?

    https://magz.tempo.co/read/cover-story/39063/jokowis-men-at-work

    The Opportunity to Amend the 1945 Constitution

    From “wanting to bring me down” it has now become “adhering to the constitution.” Is it to a constitution that has been amended?

    https://magz.tempo.co/read/cover-story/39064/playing-with-the-pandoras-box

    The latent Danger of Three Terms for Jokowi

    A Tempo opinion article on the efforts to delay the elections

    https://magz.tempo.co/read/opinion/39067/opinion-why-we-cant-support-extending-jokowis-term-as-president

    The Dismissal of Doctor Terawan

    What is the root of the problem? Why are politicians supporting him?

    https://magz.tempo.co/read/national/39060/old-punishment-for-terawan-agus-putranto

    Taking the Law into their Own Hands with a Drug Convict

     A group of drug offenders held and torture a Malaysian citizen in a government jail. How could this happen?

    https://magz.tempo.co/read/law/39058/severed-finger-of-a-malaysian-courier

  • Jokowi

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Bantuan Subsidi Upah Kembali Digelontorkan, Efektifkah Membantu Masyarakat?

    Bantuan Subsidi Upah Kembali Digelontorkan, Efektifkah Membantu Masyarakat?
  • Pembantaian Bucha, Ukraina Berduka dan Bantahan Rusia

    Pembantaian Bucha, Ukraina Berduka dan Bantahan Rusia

  • Terbelah Kepala Desa Gara-gara Agenda Presiden Jokowi 3 Periode

    Terbelah Kepala Desa Gara-gara Agenda Presiden Jokowi 3 Periode
  • Babak Baru Polusi Debu Batu Bara di Marunda

    Babak Baru Polusi Debu Batu Bara di Marunda
    • Terkini
  • Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

    Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

     36 menit lalu
  • Setengah Tuntas RUU TPKS

    Setengah Tuntas RUU TPKS

     6 jam lalu
  • Berebut Panggung Minyak Goreng

    Berebut Panggung Minyak Goreng

     19 jam lalu
  • Cair Subsidi Gaji

    Cair Subsidi Gaji

     1 hari lalu
  • Orang Jokowi di Balik Penundaan Pemilu

    Orang Jokowi di Balik Penundaan Pemilu

     1 hari lalu
  • Deception of Democracy

    Deception of Democracy

     1 hari lalu
  • Harga Tinggi, Bansos Cair Lagi

    Harga Tinggi, Bansos Cair Lagi

     2 hari lalu
  • Migrasi ke BBM Bersubsidi

    Migrasi ke BBM Bersubsidi

     3 hari lalu
  • CekFakta #150 Pemerintah Atur Denda Pelanggaran UU ITE untuk Perusahaan Digital

    CekFakta #150 Pemerintah Atur Denda Pelanggaran UU ITE untuk Perusahaan Digital

     3 hari lalu
  • Gerilya Tim Jokowi 3 Periode

    Gerilya Tim Jokowi 3 Periode

     4 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya

  • AS Ancam Boikot G20 jika Rusia Hadir

    7 April 2022 10:32 WIB

  • Kemnaker Persipan Teknis EWG II G20

    6 April 2022 03:12 WIB

  • Dirintis, Gelaran Fashion Show Pertama di Metaverse Indonesia

    5 April 2022 22:56 WIB
    • Grafis

    Jadwal Imsakiyah dan Buka Puasa Ramadan 1443H atau 2022M Versi Pemerintah

    Pemerintah telah menetapkan jatuhnya 1 Ramadan 1443 Hijiriyah. Sehubungan dengan hal tersebut, Kementerian Agama telah melansir jadwal buka puasa.