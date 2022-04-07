Jokowi's People behind the Election Delay

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -The calls for a delay to the elections, an extension to President Joko Widodo’s presidential term and “Jokowi 3 terms” have become more strident recently. The people behind it shamelessly appear in public. Conversely, President Joko Widodo has not explicitly opposed this proposal. He even attended a meeting of thousands of village heads that called for his third terms of office.

All last week Tempo’s journalists investigated people involved in this mistaken plan that has the potential to return Indonesia to an authoritarian government. We obtained information that those close to Jokowi are also active in gathering support from a number of groups of people.

From a number of sources, we learned that one Palace insider involved in the Jokowi’s third term operation is Anggit Nugroho. This personal assistant to the president is said to be managing a group of volunteers campaigning for Jokowi to stay longer in power. His name was also mentioned as a leader of volunteers supporting Jokowi since 2014.

Anggit is one of Jokowi’s men. He has been close to Jokowi since the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician became the mayor of Solo. Jokowi even brought him to the Capital’s City Hall and the Palace. A number of volunteer group leaders have voiced rumors of Anggit’s involvement.

Another name reportedly involved in the Jokowi three term plan is Eko Sulistyo. The commissioner of state electricity company PLN is said to have approached a number of long-serving activists. Eko was a deputy at the presidential staff office during Jokowi’s first administration.

Of course, we did not close our eyes to the role played by Luhut Pandjaitan. The coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs has frequently been present during declarations of support for an extension to the presidential tenure or for a third term for Jokowi. A Tempo journalist obtained information about how Luhut’s operations have been carried by a number of his subordinates.

We decided to make the extension of the presidential term of office our cover story. We believe that this plan is extremely dangerous to the nation’s democracy. As time has passed, it has become increasingly apparent that the Palace is involved in the endeavor to delay the elections, although Jokowi has said he will adhere to the constitution. Will he still adhere to the constitution if it is subsequently amended?

