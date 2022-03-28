Ticking Climate Clock

COVER STORY

Climate Change and Other Disasters

THE latest UN report shows Indonesia’s small islands and coastal cities are threatened by hydrometeorological disasters due to the climate crisis. The government estimates enormous economic loss and devastating environmental impacts from climate change. Abrasion erodes lands and sinks the outermost islands that make the national territorial boundary markers. Follow Tempo’s report, in collaboration with Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities and Asia Comms Lab

ECONOMY

Luhut’s Trails in the Kayan Hydropower Plant

COORDINATING Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan is eager to promote the Indonesia Green Industrial Zone in North Kalimantan to global investors. But there are trails of his conflict of interest in the megaproject.

NATIONAL

Halal Label Bribery

HALAL certification authority is fully transferred from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to the Ministry of Religion Affairs. The Law on Halal Products Assurance curtails the role of this NGO as the only institution that produces halal labels. While under the MUI, the halal certification process was full of bribery.

LAW

Contesting Nickel Block in Mandiodo

NICKEL mining in the Mandiodo Block, North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, has grown significantly in the past five years. Numerous top politicians and their relatives are fighting over concessions in that area. Who are they?

