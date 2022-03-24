The Glamorous Masks of the Crazy Rich

One by one, the true faces of the rich young people with their frequent glamorous appearances on social media and television are revealed. Although they are still young, their assets amount to hundreds of billions. Their masks were removed after the police named two of them suspects of investment fraud.

They made lavish appearances on social media wearing branded clothing and sitting in supercars worth billions of rupiah. The public dubbed them crazy rich because of their eccentric behavior. It finally came to light that this was all a mask to ensnare people who wanted to get rich quick to join the illegal binary option investments.

We received various information and the backgrounds of these crazy rich Indonesians over the last month. The profile of their assets does not match with their business income. A young man in Jakarta, for example was reported to have become suddenly rich after meeting with a foreign exchange broker. There were also reports that a rich young couple became nominees for money laundering.

We verified this information with a number of sources. We also interviewed victims of the binary option fraud. They told us that they were dazzled with the lifestyles of these crazy rich individuals and then were trapped in illegal investments. Their motive was simple. They wanted to get rich quick. One of them was even divorced by her husband and was caught up in online loans as a result of using the binary option investment application.

The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) and National Police’s Criminal Detectives Department are now tracking down their assets. Hundreds of bank accounts and assets belonging to these crazy rich have been frozen. The value of the transactions runs into trillions.

According to the PPATK, they are guilty of money laundering for obtaining funds through illegal methods and then spent them to buy assets. Some concealed their funds through electronic currencies, while others bought lands using names of children under five years old.

This week’s edition also carries a profile of one of these crazy rich people who has a luxury car business. Using the ATA Carnet system, he imported nine luxury cars from Malaysia. He took advantage of the Customs facility to import goods for exhibitions, shows or education purposes without paying any duties or taxes. This means it was illegal to sell these vehicles.

Why did they so brazenly flaunt their lawbreaking? We cover this in this week’s edition. Enjoy the magazine.

Mustafa Silalahi

Main Editor

Who are they? Where did their wealth come from?

The profile of the crazy rich Indonesians.

How the Crazy Rich Made their Fortunes

The tricks used by the crazy rich to lure victims to join their illegal binary option investments. They attracted them through flexing. What is this?

The Origins of Indra Kenz’s Cars

He became well-known because of his habit of showing off on social media. He was dubbed crazy rich Medan. He worked as an ‘affiliator’—the name given to those who promote investment applications. Where did his luxury cars come from?

Rudy Salim’s Confessions

He is one of the crazy rich from Sunter. He is in the business of selling luxury cars. Why did he suddenly appear?

Money Laundering Tricks

The PPATK says the crazy rich are money launderers. What tricks did they use?

An Interview with PPATK Chief

The PPATK has frozen dozens of accounts belonging to the crazy rich because of indications of money laundering. Who are they?

The Young, Rich and Dangerous

How to stop young people from using illegal methods to get rich from the digital world? Tempo’s opinion: