Senin, 21 Maret 2022
Crazy Rich Blues

    COVER STORY

    Crazy Rich Controversies

    A NUMBER of young people emerge as new crazy rich with unclear origins of their wealth. They do not hesitate to show off their luxury assets on social media. Apparently, it is a technique to attract people to join the money game business they are promoting. Now the police charge them with fraud and money laundering because they use the proceeds from the money games to buy assets, and transfer some of them to tax haven countries, and Russian gambling bookies. Police are hunting these crazy rich. Who are they?

    ECONOMY

    The Prospects of GoTo’s IPO

    GOTO Gojek Tokopedia will hold an initial public offering (IPO) at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in April. Targeting to raise funds of around Rp18 trillion, GoTo releases 52 billion new Series A shares. Are the prospects good?

    NATIONAL

    Democracy in Danger

    RESISTANCE movements against the postponement of the 2024 elections are spreading. Megawati Soekarnoputri calls on her cadres to fight.

    ENVIRONMENT

    Indonesia’s Clean Water Crisis

    THE Asian Development Bank declares that Indonesia has not yet realized water resilience. Floods happen when it rains, water shortages occur when it is dry. Clean water is also contaminated with sewage.

