Selasa, 8 Maret 2022
Official logo TEMPO.CO

Democracy Hacked

Reporter:
Editor:

Nur Haryanto

komentar
  • Font:
  • Ukuran Font: - +
  • Bagikan Berita

    COVER STORY

    The Set Back

    THREE political party leaders propose the 2024 General Elections be postponed for two to three years. They use people’s satisfaction level toward the government’s performance, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine ongoing conflict, as reasons to seek justification. Apparently, these party leaders are mere puppets, with some of Jokowi’s trusted individuals pulling the strings. How do the ministers devise a conspiracy to violate the constitution to maintain the President’s power?

    LAW

    Gambling Masquerading as Investment

    THE police are investigating the case of investment sham committed by Indra Kenz. He is suspected of laundering money that he received by committing fraud through the Binomo app. How did he attract victims?

    ECONOMY

    SOEs Threatened by Debts

    THE mountain of debt of state-owned enterprises is entering a new phase. Waskita Beton Precast’s huge debt has the potential to drag its parent, Waskita Karya. Is it because of the assignments of Jokowi’s ambitious projects?

    INTERVIEW

    The War in Ukraine from the Perspective of Two Ambassadors

    WE spoke with two ambassadors for Indonesia: Russia and Ukraine. They explained the reasons behind the dispute between the two countries that caused the war.

  • Democracy
  • Indra Kenz
  • Ukraine
  • Russia

    •  

     

    Lihat Juga


    Newsletter


    Fokus
  • Menunggu Jokowi Tampil Menolak Penundaan Pemilu 2024

    Menunggu Jokowi Tampil Menolak Penundaan Pemilu 2024
  • Pernyataan Bersayap Jokowi soal Penundaan Pemilu 2024

    Pernyataan Bersayap Jokowi soal Penundaan Pemilu 2024
  • Mengebut Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E

    Mengebut Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E
  • Menilik Keseriusan Anies Baswedan Stop Polusi Debu Batu Bara di Marunda

    Menilik Keseriusan Anies Baswedan Stop Polusi Debu Batu Bara di Marunda
    • Terkini
  • Democracy Hacked

    Democracy Hacked

     10 jam lalu
  • Balik Kanan Inisiator Tunda Pemilu

    Balik Kanan Inisiator Tunda Pemilu

     16 jam lalu
  • Malu-Mau Menunda Pemilu

    Malu-Mau Menunda Pemilu

     1 hari lalu
  • Inovasi Pelestari Wayang

    Inovasi Pelestari Wayang

    1 hari lalu
  • Standar Nasional Indonesia Menuju Ekolabel Tipe III

    Standar Nasional Indonesia Menuju Ekolabel Tipe III

     2 hari lalu
  • Darurat Pertamina

    Darurat Pertamina

     2 hari lalu
  • Terimpit Harga Minyak Dunia

    Terimpit Harga Minyak Dunia

     2 hari lalu
  • Mengapa Istilah Bersiap Jadi Kontroversi dalam Pameran di Rijksmuseum

    Mengapa Istilah Bersiap Jadi Kontroversi dalam Pameran di Rijksmuseum

     4 hari lalu
  • Sekoci Barang Konsumsi

    Sekoci Barang Konsumsi

     4 hari lalu
  • Jejak Aparat di Kerangkeng Langkat

    Jejak Aparat di Kerangkeng Langkat

     4 hari lalu
    • Selengkapnya

  • Acara G20, Airlangga: Berjalan Lancar, Tidak Acara Kasus Covid yang Menonjol

    15 menit lalu

  • Dukung Agenda G20, Holding Ultra Mikro Dorong Pemerataan Ekonomi

     15 jam lalu

  • G20, Gubernur BI: Perlu Koordinasi Bersama dalam Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

     15 jam lalu
    • Grafis

    Wacana Penundaan Pemilu 2024 Ditolak Sejumlah Partai

    Jokowi tak pernah memberikan penolakan langsung terhadap wacana Penundaan Pemilu 2024. Namun ide itu ditolak sebagian partai pendukung pemerintah.