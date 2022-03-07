Democracy Hacked

COVER STORY

The Set Back

THREE political party leaders propose the 2024 General Elections be postponed for two to three years. They use people’s satisfaction level toward the government’s performance, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine ongoing conflict, as reasons to seek justification. Apparently, these party leaders are mere puppets, with some of Jokowi’s trusted individuals pulling the strings. How do the ministers devise a conspiracy to violate the constitution to maintain the President’s power?

LAW

Gambling Masquerading as Investment

THE police are investigating the case of investment sham committed by Indra Kenz. He is suspected of laundering money that he received by committing fraud through the Binomo app. How did he attract victims?

ECONOMY

SOEs Threatened by Debts

THE mountain of debt of state-owned enterprises is entering a new phase. Waskita Beton Precast’s huge debt has the potential to drag its parent, Waskita Karya. Is it because of the assignments of Jokowi’s ambitious projects?

INTERVIEW

The War in Ukraine from the Perspective of Two Ambassadors

WE spoke with two ambassadors for Indonesia: Russia and Ukraine. They explained the reasons behind the dispute between the two countries that caused the war.