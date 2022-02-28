Wadas Fights Back

COVER STORY

Resistance in Wadas

CLASHES between the police and residents of Wadas village, who reject the andesite quarry for the Bener Dam construction, in Purworejo on February 8 became the culmination of community resistance against a national strategic project. Those who defended Wadas residents also became victims of repression, counternarratives with biased facts, and cyber attacks. How can, in the era of democracy, repressions against those who defend their rights of living space become tougher than that during the New Order?

ECONOMY

Healthy Business during the Pandemic

THE pandemic gives health products a rise to fame, and quite a significant profit as well. Cosmetics and health product companies enjoy big revenues because of Covid. How big are their profits?

ENVIRONMENT

The Importance of Ecolabel

GOODS will be subject to ecolabel from the Indonesian National Standard to ensure that their production process does not damage the environment. What are the benefits for us?

INTERLUDE

Indonesian Revolution in the Netherlands

THE Netherlands is holding a grand exhibition Revolution! Indonesia Independent at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. It started with the Bersiap period controversy. Have you ever heard about it?

