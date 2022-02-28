Senin, 28 Februari 2022
Wadas Fights Back

Nur Haryanto

    COVER STORY

    Resistance in Wadas

    CLASHES between the police and residents of Wadas village, who reject the andesite quarry for the Bener Dam construction, in Purworejo on February 8 became the culmination of community resistance against a national strategic project. Those who defended Wadas residents also became victims of repression, counternarratives with biased facts, and cyber attacks. How can, in the era of democracy, repressions against those who defend their rights of living space become tougher than that during the New Order?

    ECONOMY

    Healthy Business during the Pandemic

    THE pandemic gives health products a rise to fame, and quite a significant profit as well. Cosmetics and health product companies enjoy big revenues because of Covid. How big are their profits?

    ENVIRONMENT

    The Importance of Ecolabel

    GOODS will be subject to ecolabel from the Indonesian National Standard to ensure that their production process does not damage the environment. What are the benefits for us?

    INTERLUDE

    Indonesian Revolution in the Netherlands

    THE Netherlands is holding a grand exhibition Revolution! Indonesia Independent at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. It started with the Bersiap period controversy. Have you ever heard about it?

    Panas Dingin Konflik Ukraina - Rusia sudah sejak Pendirian Uni Soviet

    Kedekatan Ukraina ke Amerika Serikat dan negara-negara Barat kerap membuat Rusia murka. Akhir Februari 2022, Rusia kembali menginvasi Ukraina.