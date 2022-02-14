Senin, 14 Februari 2022
Capital City Chief

Nur Haryanto

    COVER STORY

    Ironic Legacy

    PRESIDENT Joko Widodo offers several figures to serve as the Capital City Authority chief in East Kalimantan. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has the biggest chance but he is faced with the regional head’s double-position prohibition. Some promote Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok to make him leave Pertamina. A number of ministers do not show solid support, while several party elite members doubt Jokowi’s megaproject. Yet none of them dare to directly decline the plan.

    ENVIRONMENT

    Resistance from Wadas

    RESIDENTS of Wadas village in Purworejo, Central Java, reject andesite stone mining for the Bener Dam's construction. The strategic national project changes the spatial layout regulation, manipulates rules, ignores the potential for landslides and the threat of destroying water sources.

    ECONOMY

    Candidates for OJK’s New Leaders

    THE Financial Service Authority (OJK) is selecting new commissioners for the period of 2022-2027. There are 155 candidates passing for the second stage selection. Conflict of interests and independence of the selection committee become an issue.

    JHT, Jaminan Hari Tua hanya Bisa Diambil pada Usia 56 tahun

    Pemerintah menerbitkan aturan baru soal pencairan klaim JHT, alias Jaminan Hari Tua. Dalam aturan ini, terdapat perubahan pada syarat usia pengeklaim.