Capital City Chief

COVER STORY

Ironic Legacy

PRESIDENT Joko Widodo offers several figures to serve as the Capital City Authority chief in East Kalimantan. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has the biggest chance but he is faced with the regional head’s double-position prohibition. Some promote Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok to make him leave Pertamina. A number of ministers do not show solid support, while several party elite members doubt Jokowi’s megaproject. Yet none of them dare to directly decline the plan.

ENVIRONMENT

Resistance from Wadas

RESIDENTS of Wadas village in Purworejo, Central Java, reject andesite stone mining for the Bener Dam's construction. The strategic national project changes the spatial layout regulation, manipulates rules, ignores the potential for landslides and the threat of destroying water sources.

ECONOMY

Candidates for OJK’s New Leaders

THE Financial Service Authority (OJK) is selecting new commissioners for the period of 2022-2027. There are 155 candidates passing for the second stage selection. Conflict of interests and independence of the selection committee become an issue.