Selasa, 1 Februari 2022
The Nickel Mining Feast

Nur Haryanto

    COVER STORY

    The Nickel Mining Feast

    As the government plans to build the ecosystem for electric vehicles, demand for nickel has surged. In Indonesia, the largest nickel reserves are in Central and Southeast Sulawesi. Entrepreneurs are thronging both provinces. Tempo’s two-month long investigation revealed these business interests in nickel mining had the companies scrambling to secure land, using legal loopholes and bribes to obtain licenses. Officials, politicians, tycoons, and even former environment activists are involved in the mining ‘feast’. Sulawesi is stripped of half a million hectares of forest.

    POLITICS

    Slave Laborers for Langkat Regent

    One was caught, three cases were exposed. The Corruption Eradication Commission, after arresting the Langkat regent for alleged infrastructure project bribery, discovered a jailhouse in the regent’s home. The inmates were drug addicts forced into labor in his oil palm plantation. By what means could this state official enforce modern slavery?

    ECONOMY AND BUSINESS

    The Geothermal Asset Tug of War

    The plan to set up a parent state enterprise in the geothermal sector has stalled. The Finance Ministry has rejected results of asset valuation for the State Electricity Company’s geothermal power plants as being too costly. How did this turn of events occur?

    INTERVIEW

    Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti

    The two were reported to the police by Minister Luhut Pandjaitan on charges of defamation. In fact, both rights activists quoted a study of business networks of public officials in the conflict are of Papua. Haris and Fatia were only revealing evidence at their disposal.

    Other articles are also presented on magz.tempo.co. Market Signals focus on the IMF warning of government debt management. Support Tempo’s independence by subscribing through langganan.tempo.co.

