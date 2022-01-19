POLITICS

January 18, 2022

Who is behind the BRIN Confusion

The disarray over the reorganization of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) shows the poor management and even the overall design of the institution. Reading the cover story in this week’s Tempo gives the impression that the government does not care about the research climate in this nation.

The consequence of this is that many researchers have been fired and a number of strategic research projects that were underway have stalled. Some have said that the root cause of this is the forced merger of several research institutes into BRIN, which is a deviation from the original design.

For example, the research and assessment division of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has been forced to merge into BRIN. This is despite the fact that the Komnas HAM is different from BRIN, which comes under the government’s executive branch.

The merger of research institutions into BRIN has also resulted in the liquidation of assets that had been playing important roles in a number of scientific studies. Instead of turning these assets into a joint research center, BRIN Chairman Laksana Tri Handoko has transferred them to another agency.

From the outset, the establishment of BRIN had problems and was surrounded by the aroma of politics. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) insisted on separating BRIN from the research ministry. One of the aims of this was to appoint PDI-P Chairperson Megawati Sukarnoputri as chair of the BRIN steering committee.

We believe that resolving BRIN’s disarray is important if Indonesia wants to achieve meaningful progress, namely a nation based on science. What is going wrong with the chaos in BRIN? We examine this in a number of articles. Enjoy the magazine.

Stefanus Pranomo

Executive Editor

***

The Forced Marriage of Research Agencies

Who designed BRIN? Was it to accommodate the desire of Megawati Sukarnoputrti to revive Sukarno’s ambition to bring about a research center?

The Future of Researchers after BRIN

A number of research agencies have merged into BRIN. What will happen to the researchers who are now left with insufficient financial support?

The Former Researchers

Around 2,000 researchers lost their status because of BRIN. Where will they go?

The Misdirected Research Agency

A Tempo editorial about the disarray in BRIN: how should the government manage research?

OTHER ARTICLES

Special Electronic Cigarettes

HM Sampoerna increases its investment in the production of electronic cigarettes. It receives freedom of action and dispensations.

The Tobacco Farmers Who Always Lose Out

The way tobacco is traded disadvantages farmers. They are at the lowest rung of the chain within the gigantic cigarette industry. It is not surprising that industry is switching to electronic cigarettes.

The Corrupt Practices of the Bekasi Mayor

He used his children and trusted associates to take bribes. How did the KPK trace the corruption by Rahmat Effendi?

The Chaos over the Jakarta Arts Council

Governor Anies Baswedan has cut the subsidy for the Jakarta Arts Council. This is moving away from the aims of Ali Sadikin.