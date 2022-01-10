The Coal War

COVER STORY

Coal Crisis

THE government prohibits coal export throughout January. The ban also applies to companies that have fulfilled the domestic market obligation. It is the government’s show of force against mining giants. What is really happening?

NATIONAL

Andika’s Approach in Papua

TNI Commander Gen. Andika Perkasa plans to use dialogue as a peaceful approach to resolve conflicts in Papua and to seek closure to gross human rights violations in the province. How does he come up with this plan, which goes against all the security schemes applied to Papua in the past?

INTERVIEW

NU Chair Yahya Cholil Staquf

DEFEATING incumbent Said Aqil Siradj in Nahdlatul Ulama’s 34th Congress, Yahya Cholil Staquf is elected Chairman of the NU Central Board. Why does he plan to separate NU from practical politics and the PKB? Is it because PKB Chair Muhaimin supported Said Aqil in the election?

Read other interesting articles in magz.tempo.co, including an interview with the Russian Ambassador regarding the crisis in Ukraina, a story on mushrooming reading communities and book clubs during the pandemic, and Market Pulse on the coal export ban.