Rabu, 12 Januari 2022
The Coal War

Nur Haryanto

    COVER STORY

    Coal Crisis

    THE government prohibits coal export throughout January. The ban also applies to companies that have fulfilled the domestic market obligation. It is the government’s show of force against mining giants. What is really happening?

    NATIONAL

    Andika’s Approach in Papua

    TNI Commander Gen. Andika Perkasa plans to use dialogue as a peaceful approach to resolve conflicts in Papua and to seek closure to gross human rights violations in the province. How does he come up with this plan, which goes against all the security schemes applied to Papua in the past?

    INTERVIEW

    NU Chair Yahya Cholil Staquf

    DEFEATING incumbent Said Aqil Siradj in Nahdlatul Ulama’s 34th Congress, Yahya Cholil Staquf is elected Chairman of the NU Central Board. Why does he plan to separate NU from practical politics and the PKB? Is it because PKB Chair Muhaimin supported Said Aqil in the election?

    Read other interesting articles in magz.tempo.co, including an interview with the Russian Ambassador regarding the crisis in Ukraina, a story on mushrooming reading communities and book clubs during the pandemic, and Market Pulse on the coal export ban. Support Tempo’s independence by subscribing through langganan.tempo.co.

