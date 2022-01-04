COVER STORY

Omicron Onset

THERE are a number of problems in handling the Omicron variant, including inadequate reagents and inaccurate testing equipment. As a result, the price of PCR test has gone up. Meanwhile the government claimed to be ready to face the new Covid-19 variant because they have kept a close watch since it was discovered in Africa. But why do they still struggle to contain it now?

ECONOMY

Digital Music Industry

THE development of technology changes the music industry. It has long abandoned the dependent on the sales of cassettes. Streaming is the new way. It opens the opportunity for indie artists to reach a wider audience. But it has also become more competitive.

ENVIRONMENT

Vietnamese Fishermen Vandalism

MANY Vietnamese trawlers have been fishing in the Indonesian waters, damaging coral reefs and the ecosystems in the process. Tempo reports right from the scene.